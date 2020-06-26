Topless Woman Arrested After Letting Her Kids Paint Her Breasts rehanafathimaas/Instagram

An activist has been arrested for sharing a YouTube video showing her two children painting her topless body.

Advert

Rehana Fathima, from Kerala, India, uploaded the video – entitled ‘Body Art and Politics’ – last week, but has since been arrested after several users complained about its content.

The video shows Fathima, who is a well-known campaigner for women’s rights and education about the female body, lying down while her young son and daughter use felt tips and paints to draw on her breasts and stomach.

woman arrested for video where children paint her breasts rehana fathima/YouTube

In a caption posted alongside the video, Fathima made the point that attitudes towards women’s bodies can only be changed through education that starts at home.

Advert

She made a comparison between the way women’s bodies are sexualised compared to men’s, writing: ‘Despite being covered up, women’s bodies are being attacked every minute. From infants, to old people to animals, when they are subjected to such violence, the female body is the weapon to defend it.’

‘In a sexually fabricated society, women simply do not feel safe in clothes,’ Fathima continued. ‘You need to be open and open about what the body is and what sex is… If it starts from home, it can bring about changes in society.’

woman arrested for having her children paint her breasts rehana fathima/YouTube

Despite her reasoning, police have registered a criminal case against the activist under Section 67 of the IT Act for electronically transmitting sexually explicit content, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act for cruelty to a child.

Police were reportedly made aware of the video via a complaint that was lodged by a state leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the socially conservative and nationalist ruling political party of the Republic of India.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the mother has been booked without the possibility of bail, with one police inspector telling local media, as per The Sun: ‘We are looking into how and why the video was uploaded. We are investigating.’

This isn’t the first time Fathima has made waves with her activism. In October 2018, she attempted to enter Sabarimala Temple, a Hindu pilgrimage site in Kerala, after a Supreme Court ruling meant people of any age of gender could enter. Previously, women of menstruating age were not allowed to enter the site.

Advert

Despite the ruling, women attempting to enter were met with protesters in the months following, and it wasn’t until January 2019 that a group managed to succeed by entering through a back gate with the help of police.

Hopefully the mother will be reunited with her children soon.