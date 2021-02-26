‘Tornado’ Turns Out To Be Towering Swarm Of Mosquitos

Newsflash

Mosquitos are annoying enough when they’re alone, but group millions of them together into one giant, swirling mass and you’ve got yourself a sci-fi disaster film in the making. Step aside, Sharknado.

Unfortunately for people in Buenos Aires, the notion of a mosquito-tornado, or ‘mosqnado’, if you will, is not fictional. In fact, one driver caught footage of the horrific scene as it unfolded before their eyes, showing a huge cloud of the insects forming a dark tower into the sky.

Check it out below:

The person behind the camera was driving on Route 74, which connects the Partido of General Madariaga to the coastal city of Pinamar in the Argentine province of Buenos Aires, when they spotted the creepy formation in the distance earlier this week.

They captured it on camera and shared the footage online, where it became widely shared as viewers expressed their shock and horror at the situation.

The bizarre phenomenon occurred due to an invasion of mosquitoes that flooded the Buenos Aires region following heavy rain.

Juan Jose Garcia, a researcher at the Centre for Parasitological and Vector Studies (CEPAVE), told local media, ‘Heavy rains caused flooding resulting in large pools of stagnant water where female mosquitoes lay their eggs.’

Garcia added that this situation often results in the birth of ‘huge numbers’ of insects that ‘invade cities’ as they appear to be doing in the video, with the huge tornado of bugs seemingly reaching hundreds of feet into the air.

While filming the video, the person behind the camera said the swarm was ‘getting bigger and bigger’, adding, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this before.’

Though the mere prospect of millions of mosquitoes might send many people running for the hills, Garcia has assured that the insects do not pose a threat to humans. However, they do have the potential to interfere with farming activities.

The researcher recommended that no action be taken to deal with the swarm due to the insects’ short life cycle. Instead, he advised residents to batten down the hatches at home for 15 days, after which time the mosquitoes will begin to die off.

However, rather than wait out the storm, many locals have called on the authorities to fumigate the flying pests.

The Directorate of Zoonosis of the municipality of Pinamar responded to the requests, but explained that fumigation would be ineffective as it would only kill a tiny fraction of the mosquito population in the area.

A spokesperson for the organisation said, ‘Fumigation brings with it the risk of introducing toxic chemicals into the food chain which will have a knock-on effect towards the insect’s natural predators.’

To avoid the environmental concerns, the municipality ‘reserves fumigation for extreme cases where there is a real threat to the general public health’.

Locals experiencing the infestation have been encouraged to use insect repellent, ensure their windows have good-quality mosquito nets and to keep water sources covered when they aren’t in use.