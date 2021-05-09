Tourist Gets Stranded On 100-Metre-High Glass Bridge In China After Panels Blown Off In Gale

Weibo

A stroll across a 100m-high glass bridge in China turned into a tourist’s worst nightmare.

For anyone who’s ever walked across a bridge or stood in a building like the CN Tower in Toronto, with glass panels showing off the deadly drop below, there’s always some clown who jumps up and down… that definitely isn’t me.

As scary as it can feel, you’re always relatively safe in knowing it’s secure and that the chances of falling through are incredibly small. However, one tourist experienced the worst case scenario in China.

On Friday, May 7, a glass-bottomed bridge at a resort in north-east China’s Jilin Province was left without multiple panels after a rough gale blew them away. Winds around the Piyan Mountain in the city of Longjing reportedly reached more than 150km per hour, as per The Straits Times.

The unnamed tourist was briefly trapped on the bridge. Fortunately, after being guided by firefighters, police and other locals, he managed to crawl back to safety. He was later taken to hospital and is said to be receiving psychological counselling following the incident.

Photos of the stranded man were shared to China’s Weibo app, where it amassed more than four million views. ‘This is exactly why I dare not step on a bridge like that,’ one user wrote, with another commenting, ‘How often does the bridge undergo maintenance?’

Another wrote, ‘So many glass deck bridges have been built in recent years and are very popular with tourists. But how can we ensure their safety?’

Over the past five years, at least 60 similar bridges have been built or commissioned for construction due to their overwhelming popularity on social media. The highest can be found in Zhangjiajie, with a 300m-high, 430m-long bridge between two cliffs.

The resort has been closed temporarily following the incident.