Tourists Warned Not To Wear Skirts At New Attraction Due To ‘Unwanted Exposure’

Tourists visiting a New York attraction have been advised not to wear skirts.

The Summit One Vanderbilt just opened last Thursday, October 21. Located in a 1,401ft tower in the city, it boasts three different exhibits that showcase the best of New York, including Ascent, the largest exterior glass-floor elevators in the world, taking passengers to the highest point in Midtown. There’s also Levitation, featuring glass ledges 1,063ft high.

The attraction that has come with clothing advice is Air, a wall-to-wall, floor-to-floor glass area in the building.

‘Due to the nature of the space and presence of reflective and transparent flooring materials, we recommend wearing pants, shorts, or tights to enjoy the full SUMMIT experience,’ the website warns.

‘For guests uncomfortable walking on reflective surfaces, we do offer a non-reflective privacy path throughout the space,’ it adds, as well as offering complimentary black shorts to those who didn’t read the advisory beforehand, USA Today reports.

Marc Holliday, chairman and CEO of Summit’s developer SL Green, said the attraction is ‘awe-inspiring, magical and needs to be experienced to be understood… it’s a special, thrilling place that New Yorkers and travellers from across the country and the world will want to visit time and time again’.

Kenzo Digital, which created Summit One Vanderbilt, also said the Air exhibit would ‘awaken’ visitors’ senses. ‘We’ve created a work that brings innovative storytelling to the best view in New York City – taking the Summit observation deck canvas and elevating it into a transcendent and euphoric experience,’ it said in a statement.