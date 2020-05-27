Trans Model Danna Sultana Shares Incredible Moment She Kisses Husband’s 8-Month Baby Bump

Trans Model Shares Incredible Moment She Kisses Husband's 8-Month Baby Bump CEN/dannasultana/Instagram

A trans model has shared heart-warming photos of her kissing her husband’s eight-month baby bump.

Danna Sultana, who was born male and identifies as female, is expecting a baby boy with her husband Esteban Landrau, who was born female and identifies as male.

The Colombian model shared the pictures to her 218,000 followers on Instagram, captioning one of them with ‘Love is Love’.



Esteban believed thought that he was having contractions and was possibly going into premature labour, so the pair rushed to a local hospital.

Doctors explained, however, that the occurrences are normal at eight months into a pregnancy, and that it was most likely to be because their son is so big. Relieved, Danna and Esteban went home to wait for the big day to arrive.

Local media reported that the couple conceived the baby naturally, as both Danna and Esteban have their natural organs.



Danna shared a recent photo on her Instagram on Monday, May 25, in which she was posing next to her husband’s baby bump, writing, ‘We almost have our beloved.’

They announced the news of their pregnancy back in February with a picture of the pair smiling and Danna holding what’s thought to be a pregnancy test. She captioned the sweet photo, ‘Dreams do come true.’

The pair have gone on to receive plenty of support of their journey on Danna’s Instagram page.



One person wrote on the page, ‘They are very beautiful and are giving a lot of courage to thousands of trans couples,’ while someone else wished Esteban well during labour, commenting, ‘What is left in that family is love! The best energy so that everything goes well in childbirth.’

Another supportive follower said:

Love does not matter in what way it is given, it’s just that among so many options in this world you enjoy being with that loved one, that you choose from the heart to make a life together with that person.

The baby boy is expected to arrive in just a matter of weeks, and the couple plan on naming him Ariel.

We wish them all the best!