Transgender Dad Criticises Medical Staff For Calling Him ‘Mother’

MediaDrumWorld

A transgender father has criticised pregnancy nurses who insisted on calling him ‘mother’.

A decade ago, Bennett Kaspar-Williams realised he was transgender. Three years later, he began his transition, and in 2017 he met his future husband Malik, and the couple wed two years after that.

Advert 10

The couple soon decided they wanted children and considered the options available, with Bennett deciding he would be comfortable conceiving and carrying a child. He found out he was pregnant in March 2020, right before the US’s first lockdown kicked in.

Bennett gave birth to a son, Hudson, via caesarean section in October 2020, but he says that while in hospital he was constantly misgendered by the nurses who worked there.

MediaDrumWorld

He said, ‘The only thing that made me dysphoric about my pregnancy was the misgendering that happened to me when I was getting medical care for my pregnancy.

Advert 10

‘The business of pregnancy – and yes, I say business, because the entire institution of pregnancy care in America is centered around selling this concept of ‘motherhood’ – is so intertwined with gender that it was hard to escape being misgendered.

‘Even with a full beard, a flat chest, and a ‘male’ gender marker on all my identification, people could not help but default to calling me “mom”, “mother”, or “ma’am”.’

Loading…

Bennett describes carrying a child through the pandemic as ‘the absolute toughest, bravest thing I’ve ever done’ and says the best thing about becoming a dad is when Hudson ‘discovers he can do something new and runs over to me’.

Advert 10

He mentioned how wonderful it was to see a child’s perspective free of bias, prejudice or preconceptions.

He said, ‘Children see love, they see patience, and they see commitment.

‘My son will no doubt accept that he came from me, just as he accepts all the other love and beauty around him – with open arms.’

Bennett and his family live in Los Angeles, California and share their journey online on the Instagram accounts @Bennettonpurpose, @Malikdubs, @Hudsonsdads and @Designedbymalik.

Advert 10