unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 11 Nov 2020 11:59
Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New ZealandTransgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealandarielle.keil/Instagram

A Filipino woman who was shunned by her family when she came out as trans has made history, by being crowned Miss Intercontinental New Zealand 2020.

Arielle Keil was born into a traditional Filipino family in Davao City, before moving to New Zealand where she grew up.

Advert

The 26-year-old beauty queen began transitioning in 2017, however things were incredibly difficult as she didn’t receive support from her family at first.

‘Coming out as a gay man was nowhere near as terrifying as coming out as a transgender woman,’ she told Metro.

Advert

‘Your whole life changes and so does the way people will see you forever.’

View this post on Instagram

I made peace with the monsters inside of me and the flames that used to burn, now they’re guiding me 🔥✨💘

A post shared by ARIELLE KEIL (ARI) (@arielle.keil) on

Arielle added:

I knew that being openly transgender meant that a lot of the world is going to think I’m some sick freak of nature but I always think of this when making decisions – when I’m 70 and on my deathbed, is this something I’m going to regret doing or not doing?

The answer was crystal clear. I’d already spent the formative years of my life as the wrong gender, I didn’t want to waste my twenties in the wrong body either.

This way of thinking really helped me come out to my parents because I knew that whatever their reaction was, this was something I needed to do for myself.

Advert

Initially, Arielle’s family kicked her out when she told them she was trans, but she says the ‘silver lining’ is that her dad now fully accepts her as his daughter.

‘I can see on his face that he is proud of me, like genuinely proud of me,’ she said.

Arielle recently made history, by becoming the first trans and Filipino woman to win Miss Intercontinental New Zealand.

Advert

‘The pageant was an amazing experience. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for the longest time so to actually live out my dream has been amazing,’ she said.

View this post on Instagram

This dream is all I need cause it’s all I ever had 🌈✨ 📷 @brickandjim_official 👗 @judygaocouture

A post shared by ARIELLE KEIL (ARI) (@arielle.keil) on

‘I would say to any Filipinos going on a similar journey to stay true to themselves always. Don’t ever let people’s opinions dilute your soul as a person. You only have one life, live it on your terms!’

The fashion design student has since been inundated with support online, after she started a photo of herself now, next to a picture of herself pre-transition, as part of the ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ social media trend.

Advert

What an amazing achievement.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election
News

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election

Joe Biden Has Already Replaced Trump’s MAGA Slogan With His Own Hat
News

Joe Biden Has Already Replaced Trump’s MAGA Slogan With His Own Hat

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House
Animals

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House

Joe Biden’s Family Dogs Have Got Their Own Official Twitter
Animals

Joe Biden’s Family Dogs Have Got Their Own Official Twitter

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Life, LGBTQ+, New Zealand, Now, transgender

Credits

Metro

  1. Metro

    Filipino woman disowned for being trans becomes Miss New Zealand

 