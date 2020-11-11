Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand

I knew that being openly transgender meant that a lot of the world is going to think I’m some sick freak of nature but I always think of this when making decisions – when I’m 70 and on my deathbed, is this something I’m going to regret doing or not doing?

The answer was crystal clear. I’d already spent the formative years of my life as the wrong gender, I didn’t want to waste my twenties in the wrong body either.

This way of thinking really helped me come out to my parents because I knew that whatever their reaction was, this was something I needed to do for myself.