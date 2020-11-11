Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand
A Filipino woman who was shunned by her family when she came out as trans has made history, by being crowned Miss Intercontinental New Zealand 2020.
Arielle Keil was born into a traditional Filipino family in Davao City, before moving to New Zealand where she grew up.
The 26-year-old beauty queen began transitioning in 2017, however things were incredibly difficult as she didn’t receive support from her family at first.
‘Coming out as a gay man was nowhere near as terrifying as coming out as a transgender woman,’ she told Metro.
‘Your whole life changes and so does the way people will see you forever.’
Arielle added:
I knew that being openly transgender meant that a lot of the world is going to think I’m some sick freak of nature but I always think of this when making decisions – when I’m 70 and on my deathbed, is this something I’m going to regret doing or not doing?
The answer was crystal clear. I’d already spent the formative years of my life as the wrong gender, I didn’t want to waste my twenties in the wrong body either.
This way of thinking really helped me come out to my parents because I knew that whatever their reaction was, this was something I needed to do for myself.
Initially, Arielle’s family kicked her out when she told them she was trans, but she says the ‘silver lining’ is that her dad now fully accepts her as his daughter.
‘I can see on his face that he is proud of me, like genuinely proud of me,’ she said.
Arielle recently made history, by becoming the first trans and Filipino woman to win Miss Intercontinental New Zealand.
‘The pageant was an amazing experience. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for the longest time so to actually live out my dream has been amazing,’ she said.
‘I would say to any Filipinos going on a similar journey to stay true to themselves always. Don’t ever let people’s opinions dilute your soul as a person. You only have one life, live it on your terms!’
The fashion design student has since been inundated with support online, after she started a photo of herself now, next to a picture of herself pre-transition, as part of the ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ social media trend.
What an amazing achievement.
