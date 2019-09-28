Faye Kinley/Deadline

A transgender woman has expertly humiliated a pervert who sent her a picture of his manhood without asking – by sending him an image of her own much larger penis.

Faye Kinley, 20, received the message completely out of the blue after the weirdo found her number on Facebook.

Naturally, she was utterly disgusted.

Faye was born biologically a man but now lives her life as a transgender woman.

The man must have missed Faye’s proud description on social media in which she says, ‘Yes, I have a dick’.

The pervert’s first message read:

Hey girl you are so sexy

Faye instantly replied with her own image to which she got the instant reply of:

What the hell? Why would you send me that? I’m blocking your number now. Delete this conversation. Bye.

This weirdo obviously didn’t like the taste of his own medicine.

Not finished there, student Faye decided to embarrass the creep further by posting the entire conversation on social media, but with added emoji censors so as to not quite literally start posting willies on the internet.

Faye, a student from Glasgow, wrote:

This random guy somehow got my number off here and sent me a dick pic and I guess he didn’t appreciate it when I sent a picture of mine back. Worked like a charm.

It’s only natural for things like this to blow up on social media and fellow Twitter users were quick to praise Faye for how she handled the perv.

One said she ‘loved how HE is the one who got freaked out and texted YOU to block his number’.

Another said, ‘I don’t know you but I love you did this’, while a third person exclaimed, ‘Men really flip out when you treat them the way they treat you’.

One person even asked if Faye’s was bigger to which she very simply replied:

Yeah… A lot hahahaha

Speaking about the incident, Faye said:

I think he found my number from my Facebook which has since been made private. And he just text me out of the blue. I’ve received a fair few unsolicited pictures in the past but for some reason it just occurred to me how funny it would be if I did exactly the same thing. His response was exactly as I expected it would be. My number got blocked immediately and I still have no clue who this guy is!

She continued:

I have somewhat of a platform on Instagram and if I went and reported every unsolicited dick pic I received I would be at it 24/7. I think if someone was upset by receiving something like this they definitely should have the right to report it. Personally, it doesn’t bother me that deeply and on a personal level I’ve found the police to be negligent when actual sexual assault is reported, never mind something like this.

Here’s hoping that small group of men who like sending unsolicited pictures of their penis to women they don’t know learn that it’s just not cool in any sense.