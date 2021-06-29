‘Transracial’ British Influencer Undergoes More Cosmetic Surgery To Look Like BTS Singer

OliLondonTV/Twitter/PA Images

A ‘transracial’ British social media influencer who claims to ‘feel Korean’ has undergone even more surgeries to look like BTS singer Park Jimin.

Oli London, has previously been criticised for having undergone extensive surgery to resemble the star, with many viewing this as an example of cultural appropriation.

Now, London has revealed yet more surgical procedures, taking to Twitter to say, ‘I identify with the Korean community. Maybe they will accept me more now because I have the look’. It’s understood that London has undergone a total of 18 surgeries in their bid to look Korean.

London said:

Maybe people will think I’m actually Korean, which will make me really happy. They can see how much I love their culture. This is the extreme length that I have gone to because I love Korea so much.

The influencer then went on to state that they want to ‘make Jimin proud as well’, describing the star as being their ‘ultimate idol’:

I’m sure he’ll be proud that I look exactly like him now. I have his eyes. I finally have Jimin’s Korean eyes and they’re so, so beautiful. I’m so, so happy with my new look and I can’t wait to see the final results when all the swelling goes down.

Last week, London, who identifies as ‘Jimin’ as their ‘Korean name’, uploaded a video to YouTube titled ‘Being Korean’, opening up about their various procedures.

They have previously undergone a facelift, brow lift, temple lift and eye surgery, as well as a dental procedure.