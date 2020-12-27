Trickle-Down Economics Has Only Made The Rich Richer, Study Finds

First, we use a new encompassing measure of taxes on the rich to identify instances of major reduction in tax progressivity.

Then, we look at the causal effect of these episodes on economic outcomes by applying a nonparametric generalization of the difference-in-differences indicator that implements Mahalanobis matching in panel data analysis.

We find that major reforms reducings taxes on the rich lead to higher income inequality as measured by the top 1% share of pre-tax national income. The effect remains stable in the medium term. In contrast, such reforms do not have any significant effect on economic growth and unemployment.