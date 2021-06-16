TV Ghost Hunter Loses Six-Figures From Selling Charles Manson Murder House

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation/Redfin

TV ghost hunter Zak Bagans has sold the LaBianca house after less than a year – and lost a significant sum in the process.

The murders of the LaBianca family have become infamous due to their gruesome nature and the cult surrounding Charles Manson.

In 1969, members of the Manson Family under the direction of Charles Manson killed Leno and Rosemary LaBianca at the house, and attempted to make the scene look like a crime conducted by the Black Panthers. Charles Manson was found guilty of arranging the multiple murders.

After the incident, interest in the house and the personality of Charles Manson has increased, leading to Zak Bagans to purchase the home for $1.98 million (USD) in 2019.

Bagans who appears in Ghost Adventures, reportedly purchased the house with a great deal of excitement when he saw it was for sale. By the time Bagans sealed the deal on the property, it was approaching the 50-year anniversary of the murders and there was plenty of discussion about its history.

Inside the property, much of the original fittings had remained the same, and this reportedly attracted Bagans to the house. However, at the time, Bagans didn’t reveal what he wanted to do with his new purchase, and the TV personality struggled to find a profitable endeavour.

It seems the 1,600 square feet, 2 bedroom property, complete with outdoor pool, was not sitting right with Bagans and he has now decided to sell the property at a loss. Just shy of two years since he brought it, Bagans has sold the house for $1.8 million – significantly less than the $2.2 million that was originally sought for the property by estate agent Redfin, TMZ reports.

The house had been on the market since last October, and it seems the buzz around the property has simmered following Bagans’ investment. Interestingly, when Bagans originally purchased the house there were numerous interested parties, but they don’t seem to be willing to buy just over a year later.

Unlike Bagans, the new buyer has kept their identity secret and has not shown any interest in discussing their investment.

Nonetheless, given the history of the house, many will be interested in seeing what happens to it, and whether the new buyer has any plans to change it.