TV Host Calls For Body Shaming Plates To Be ‘Banned’ In US

Podcast and TV show host Alie Ward called out the store Macy’s for selling ridiculous body-shaming plates, saying they should be ‘banned’ throughout the US.

The Did I Mention Invention? presenter shared a photo of the crockery on Twitter yesterday (July 21), where she made her disapproval clear.

One of the plates is decorated with three circles, increasing in size from a small ring in the centre to the largest circle which almost fills the plate.

Written along the small circle are the words ‘skinny jeans’; the middle reads ‘favorite jeans’ and the biggest says ‘mom jeans’, suggesting the circles are indicative of portion size and limiting your food in order to fit into certain pairs of jeans.

The second plate has a smaller ring reading ‘foodie’, while a larger outer circle reads ‘food coma’, marking a judgemental contrast between what they’ve deemed an ‘appropriate’ a portion size for someone who likes food, and a size for someone who over-indulges.

Alie captioned the photo ‘How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states’ – and I’m definitely with her on this.

How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/1spntAluVl — Alie Ward (@alieward) July 21, 2019

What right does a plate – or rather, the maker of the plate – have to determine how much we should eat? Everyone has a different lifestyle and a different diet – a small portion for one person might be a large portion for another and that’s perfectly okay.

It’s incredibly dangerous to suggest you have to eat the amount determined by a small circle in order to fit the category of ‘skinny jeans’ – where the emphasis seems to be on the skinny. It could lead people to feel guilty or uncomfortable about eating anything more than what the circle suggests, which in turn can have a harmful impact on mental health and food.

This is a toxic message, promoting even greater women beauty standards and dangerous health habits. These expectations can actually kill someone, and I know someone it has. @Macys, remove this from all of your stores and denounce the manufacturer. — Anna L Puchkoff (@AnnaPuchkoff) July 21, 2019

These plates are trash. Body shaming through portion size on plates 👎 Be better, Macy’s https://t.co/1rU4TdF1Fa — Sarah (@Sarah_Clev) July 22, 2019

Alie later said her wish for them to be banned was an exaggeration but she still wanted to point out how inappropriate the product is.

She wrote:

“Banned” was hyperbole — I just think this logic is flawed, harmful & people shouldn’t make money off of making women feel bad.

“Banned” was hyperbole — I just think this logic is flawed, harmful & people shouldn’t make money off of making women feel bad— but Macy’s agrees and is pulling them. General sidenote: speak up for others, contact your reps & vote in local, state & national elections k thanx https://t.co/TfFvqcIVI1 — Alie Ward (@alieward) July 22, 2019

The plates are also judgemental of what it means to wear these types of clothes, suggesting anyone who prefers to wear mom jeans over skinny jeans is more likely to eat large amounts. Mom jeans are simply a style – you can get them in small and large sizes and it’s no indication of how much someone eats.

Actor and activist Jameela Jamil responded to Alie’s tweet, condemning the existence of the body shaming plates.

She wrote:

Fuck these plates. Fuck these plates to hell @Macys

Fuck these plates. Fuck these plates to hell @Macys https://t.co/BNOmGszf03 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 22, 2019

One Twitter user argued the product wasn’t ‘that serious’, saying they were ‘cute’ and funny’, but many people were shocked to see the body-shaming plates.

One person explained how the image had an immediate effect on them, writing:

for a single second I thought "oh so that's how much I'm allowed to eat" and that's exactly why those plates shouldn't exist — blue (@witcheris_) July 22, 2019

Macy’s have since responded to the tweet, admitting the ‘body shaming plates’ were inappropriate and saying they would remove the plates from their stores.

The company wrote:

Hi, Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy’s locations.

Hi, Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy's locations. — Macy's (@Macys) July 22, 2019

Nothing and no one – least of all an inanimate object – should be able to judge another person for the amount they eat.

