Twins Born Minutes Apart In Different Decades

At first glance, it all looks logical and straightforward. Decades – periods of ten years – begin when the year count ticks over from a year ending with nine to a year ending with zero.

For example, New Year’s Day 1980 marked the beginning of the eighties. After all, they are called ‘the 80s’ and not ‘the 81s’ right? Well, it does get a little more complicated when we look at centuries and millennia.

Contrary to popular belief, the 21st century and the third millennium did not begin on January 1, 2000, but one year later, on New Year’s Day 2001. This may seem counter-intuitive at first, but it is a consequence of a defining feature of our modern anno domini time reckoning system: there was never a year zero, and year 1 BC was followed by year AD 1.