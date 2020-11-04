Twitter Permanently Suspends Conspiracy Theorist David Icke's Account PA Images

Twitter has permanently suspended David Icke’s account after he shared misinformation about coronavirus.

The move comes after Facebook and YouTube decided to suspend the 68-year-old for similar reasons earlier this year.

Some of the claims Icke made on Twitter included blaming COVID on 5G mobile networks – a theory proven to be false. Prior to being suspended, the ex-footballer had more than 380,000 followers.

A spokesperson from Twitter confirmed that Icke’s account had been suspended, telling BBC News, ‘The account referenced has been permanently suspended for violating Twitter’s rules regarding COVID misinformation.’

Twitter in general does not ban ‘misinformation’, but cracked down on the matter in regards to coronavirus when the pandemic broke out. In July, it announced it would not allow tweets about COVID that were ‘claims of fact, demonstrably false or misleading, and likely to cause harm’.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate, a UK-based campaign group, said, ‘David Icke has finally been removed from Twitter, following Facebook and YouTube earlier this year. Twitter had allowed him to continue spreading antisemitic hatred and dangerous Covid misinformation for months.’

While Icke has been removed from Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, his Instagram account is still currently active.

Conspiracy theories have been a huge issue throughout the pandemic, something which Dr Samar Mahmood dubbed the ‘most frustrating thing’ about battling a pandemic, and explained how harmful they can be.

He told UNILAD, ‘Conspiracy theories can be harmful because they detract attention from the real issues, and can lead people to disregard vital safety advice (e.g. social distancing measures).’