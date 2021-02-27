Two Men Arrested In Mexico Allegedly For Kissing On Beach ‘Near Children’

Maritza Escalante/Facebook

A Canadian couple on holiday in Mexico were reportedly arrested for kissing on a beach near a group of children.

The two men were said to be handcuffed by police in Tulum last Sunday, February 21, following a complaint of ‘obscene behaviour involving several people’.

The incident was captured on video by a local women’s rights activist Maritza Escalante, in which one of the men can be heard saying they are being arrested because they are gay.

‘We are gay and we were kissing and that’s why they are taking us. We are gay,’ the man said.

A crowd of beachgoers surrounding the police vehicle start chanting at the officers, which apparently led to the couple’s release.

Escalante later posted the video on Facebook, writing that she was furious at the treatment of the couple.

‘Yesterday while I was at the beach with my family, we saw the police approach a group of young foreigners. After about 20 minutes they proceeded to arrest them with handcuffs.

‘To my surprise, and that of many who approached [the police], the ‘reason’ for their arrest was because they were gay and had kissed,’ Escalante wrote.

She said police officers had behaved violently and gave arguments such as, ‘there are families and children around and they can’t be watching this’.

‘They forcibly took them on the patrol and wouldn’t let them go, all of us who were gathered were upset with the situation. We told [the police] they were not committing any crime, they were not letting go,’ she said.

‘At no point did [the couple] do anything wrong, simply by kissing each other like any other couple, they wanted to [arrest] them. I am furious that in the 21st century they continue to display this kind of oppression against the LGBT community +. We all deserve the same treatment,’ she added.

The Quintana Roo Tulum Police department issued a statement earlier this week saying the officers had responded to a call of individuals engaging in ‘vulgar sexual acts’.

‘We are an inclusive and impartial police both for residents and tourists who visit the state of Quintana Roo. So no abuse of authority will be tolerated,’ the statement said, MailOnline reports.