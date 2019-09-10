Two-Year-Old Best Friends Race To Hug Each Other After Two Days Apart

Michael Cisneros/Facebook

Your significant other, your best friend, your pet or maybe just your bed, we all need that special someone whose loving arms we would fall into after a period of time apart.

And while, thankfully, no one has filmed me hugging my television like it’s a member of my family just yet, one doting dad caught the adorable moment two two-year-old besties ran into each other’s arms after spending just two days apart.

The video was filmed in New York, and sees inseparable buddies Maxwell and Finnegan rushing to embrace one another. According to Maxwell’s dad, Michael Cisneros, the pair have known each other for about a year, which may not sound like a long time, but it is half the toddlers’ lives, so it’s no wonder they missed each other.

Anyway, prepare for your heart to be melted:

According to Michael, Maxwell and Finnegan are ‘partners in crime’.

He told ABC News:

When they are away from each other, they are always asking about one another. They go to music class together, Dana Banana (a weekly music event) and they love to dance – both are excellent dancers.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Michael wrote: ‘It’s Thursday. These two haven’t seen each other since Tuesday. So many feels, it’s beautiful. So thankful.’

The video, naturally, soon racked up the views and comments, with many people saying ‘cuteness overload’, ‘beautiful’, and ‘the way life should be’.

One person commented:

This is absolutely adorable.

Some adults could really learn a thing or two from these two adorable little boys.

Thank you so much for sharing your video. It really warmed my heart

Another said:

Ah, the absolute joy of seeing your friend. This is how life should be, how we should treat each other. They don’t see any difference, actually, there is no difference. Just two little boys who are happy to their souls to see each other. We should all search for that place in our heart and soul. Enjoy, boys, enjoy.

A third wrote:

That’s awesome & it gives me hope for this world we live in!

Now if only I could get my TV to show the same amount of affection for me, rather than judging me by constantly asking whether I’m still watching. Oh well, I still love you TV, don’t ever change.

