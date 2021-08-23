unilad
Advert

Tyga Launches New Platform Following OnlyFans Sexual Content Ban

by : Julia Banim on : 23 Aug 2021 11:05
Tyga Launches New Platform Following OnlyFans Sexual Content BanPA/@tyga/Instagram

Last week, OnlyFans shocked users after it was announced that the platform would be enforcing a ban on sexually explicit content.

Steering away from the sort of content that most people associate with the site, OnlyFans will now be turning its attentions towards other types of content creators, including chefs and fitness experts.

Advert

This shake-up, which will be implemented from October 1 onwards, has been met with widespread criticism from sexual content creators, with many fearing the ban will drive them into riskier forms of sex work.

OnlyFans (PA Images)PA Images

Now, US rapper Tyga, who deleted his OnlyFans account after the ban was announced, has revealed that he will be launching ‘myystar’, his very own NSFW platform which is currently scheduled for a full release in October.

According to a press release, Tyga has joined forces with creative director Ryder Ripps of OKFOCUS, who will reportedly lead the design of myystar.

Advert

Ripps was the creative mind behind the branding of VFILES, 88RISING, and has previously worked alongside Travis Scott at Cactus Jack as well as with Kanye West ‘as a lead within Donda’.

Tyga (PA Images)PA Images

Established in response to the recent OnlyFans ban, myystar will allow Tyga ‘to expand his digital business portfolio’ while offering ‘a new platform that allows users the creative freedom they deserve’.

The platform is said to be ‘committed to providing a platform for a wide variety of creators to monetize their content, and currently features artwork by Rafaël Rozendaal, a Dutch-Brazilian visual artist regarded as ‘one of the pioneer’s of Internet Art’.

Advert

As per the press release:

This new platform will only take 10% from creators’ earnings as opposed to OnlyFans 20%, and in addition to subscription content, creators will have the ability to sell NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, as well as features relevant to the music industry.

Advert

Speaking with Forbes about his new business venture, Tyga said:

I know how many people make a lot of money on OnlyFans, and that’s where most of their revenue is at. I want to give those people hope.

Tyga was previously the fourth top earner on OnlyFans before deleting his account, having raked in an approximate $8 million, according to the Influencer Marketing Hub, which compiles information from a number of sources,

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected].

Most Read StoriesMost Read

How Your Netflix Binges Are Negatively Impacting The Environment
Film and TV

How Your Netflix Binges Are Negatively Impacting The Environment

Man Divides Opinion After He Creates A ’Forbes Friends List’ Comparing His Friends Wealth
Life

Man Divides Opinion After He Creates A ’Forbes Friends List’ Comparing His Friends Wealth

Greta Thunberg Accuses The UK Government Of Lying About Their Climate Change Progression
News

Greta Thunberg Accuses The UK Government Of Lying About Their Climate Change Progression

Referee Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Gun During Football Match
News

Referee Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Gun During Football Match

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Life, no-article-matching, Now, OnlyFans

Credits

Myystar and 2 others

  1. Myystar

    TYGA DELETES ONLYFANS ACCOUNT, SET TO LAUNCH HIS OWN PLATFORM : MYYSTAR

  2. Forbes

    Tyga Deletes OnlyFans Account To Launch Competitor ‘myystar’

  3. Influencer Marketing Hub

    Onlyfans

 