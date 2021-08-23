Tyga Launches New Platform Following OnlyFans Sexual Content Ban

PA/@tyga/Instagram

Last week, OnlyFans shocked users after it was announced that the platform would be enforcing a ban on sexually explicit content.

Steering away from the sort of content that most people associate with the site, OnlyFans will now be turning its attentions towards other types of content creators, including chefs and fitness experts.

This shake-up, which will be implemented from October 1 onwards, has been met with widespread criticism from sexual content creators, with many fearing the ban will drive them into riskier forms of sex work.

PA Images

Now, US rapper Tyga, who deleted his OnlyFans account after the ban was announced, has revealed that he will be launching ‘myystar’, his very own NSFW platform which is currently scheduled for a full release in October.

According to a press release, Tyga has joined forces with creative director Ryder Ripps of OKFOCUS, who will reportedly lead the design of myystar.

Ripps was the creative mind behind the branding of VFILES, 88RISING, and has previously worked alongside Travis Scott at Cactus Jack as well as with Kanye West ‘as a lead within Donda’.

PA Images

Established in response to the recent OnlyFans ban, myystar will allow Tyga ‘to expand his digital business portfolio’ while offering ‘a new platform that allows users the creative freedom they deserve’.

The platform is said to be ‘committed to providing a platform for a wide variety of creators to monetize their content, and currently features artwork by Rafaël Rozendaal, a Dutch-Brazilian visual artist regarded as ‘one of the pioneer’s of Internet Art’.

As per the press release:

This new platform will only take 10% from creators’ earnings as opposed to OnlyFans 20%, and in addition to subscription content, creators will have the ability to sell NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, as well as features relevant to the music industry.

Speaking with Forbes about his new business venture, Tyga said:

I know how many people make a lot of money on OnlyFans, and that’s where most of their revenue is at. I want to give those people hope.

Tyga was previously the fourth top earner on OnlyFans before deleting his account, having raked in an approximate $8 million, according to the Influencer Marketing Hub, which compiles information from a number of sources,