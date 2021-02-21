Uber Eats Driver Facing Homelessness Now Has A House

livefreestudios/TikTok

An Uber Eats driver that was facing homelessness has now raised enough money to get a house.

Seattle-based Riley Elliott took to TikTok this week asking Uber Eats customers to be more generous with their tips.

He explained in the viral video how he was financially struggling and that he was working several jobs that simply weren’t covering his bills.

In part of the video Riley said, ‘Y’all I wish that people who order Uber Eats or Doordash understood what it’s like to be a driver,’ outlining how he’d only been paid $2.50 a delivery which took 45 minutes, cost him $3 in parking and the customer only gave him a $1.50 tip.’

Since sharing the video on TikTok, Riley has gone on to receive thousands of dollars in tips from kind hearted people online.

In a video shared on Wednesday, February 17, Riley thanked everyone for their generosity and explained that he was finally able to afford a home.

He explained:

Because of all of you and your generosity, we are going to be able to get into a house, We’ve been able to pay off bills, I’ve been able to send money to help a friend to help them out in their struggles – I’m waiting for their permission to post their GoFundMe, I don’t need a GoFundMe.

Riley went on to say that he is ‘so grateful’ but notes that there are people worse off than him that need help as well.

Riley hasn’t only given money to help a friend, but he has also donated a whopping $12,000 of people’s donations to help others who can’t pay their bills as well as donating money towards the ongoing efforts in Texas in the wake of its extreme winter storms, the Seattle Times reports.

