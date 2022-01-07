Uber Rider Hit With $600 Bill After Getting Trapped In Blizzard

Fox 10

A man who spent nine hours stuck in an Uber after being trapped in a blizzard got another nasty surprise when he eventually made it home, after being stuck with a $600 bill for the ride.

Andrew Peters was travelling from the airport to his home in Richmond, Virginia, when his ride was among hundreds of cars trapped overnight on the I-95, after the 40-mile stretch of road became impassable following a snowstorm.

‘We hopped right on the highway, and literally the second we got on there we were just stuck,’ Peters said, leaving him and his driver no option but to bed down in the car and ride out the storm. ‘It was kind of scary. We didn’t have any food or water.’

After a nine-hour trek, Peters eventually made it home on Tuesday morning, and paid the already eye-watering $200 Uber bill on the spot. But he was horrified to discover shortly after that the ridesharing company had added an extra $400 to the cost, bringing his total fare to $600.

‘That’s a lot of money. I was a little scared. I was like oh my gosh, that’s crazy,’ Peters told FOX 10 of the moment he learned of the extra cost, which he quickly challenged with Uber. ‘I was fine paying my original fare, plus the tip. It was just that charge that was on there that I was trying to dispute.’

Uber’s website states that ride fares may change if journeys take longer due to traffic ‘to compensate your driver for the additional time’, but Peters said the app had mentioned nothing about the extra charge.

Thankfully, Uber saw reason and refunded the full cost of the trip, telling FOX 10 in a statement, ‘We have refunded Mr. Peters after this terrible ordeal and are so glad that he and his Uber driver got home safely.’

Now, Peters says his ordeal has led him to reconsider his use of the ridesharing platform. ‘I wouldn’t Uber during any snow incident or in high traffic areas, because I didn’t know they could increase their fare, but I guess it’s something they can do and do often. So, I would stray away from that,’ he said.

Following the heavy snow on Tuesday, December 3, Virginia State Police said they had received more than 2,000 calls as a result of the hazardous road conditions, with some people left stranded for more than 16 hours.