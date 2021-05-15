UFO Filmed Flying Near US Navy Ship And Disappearing Into Ocean

The US Navy photographed and filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs and advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage.

This footage was filmed in the CIC (Combat Information Center) of the USS Omaha on July 15th 2019 in a warning area off San Diego. This footage depicts a UAP event series that reached a crescendo with one of the unknown targets entering the water. No wreckage found. None of the unknown craft were recovered.