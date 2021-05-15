UFO Filmed Flying Near US Navy Ship And Disappearing Into Ocean
A UFO was spotted flying near a US navy ship before completely disappearing into the ocean.
The footage of the moment the object believed to be a UFO was spotted was taken at the Combat Information Center (CIC) of the USS Omaha just off the coast of San Diego, California.
The supposed UFO came to their attention as it was identified as an unknown target, leading to them tracking the craft for a period of time.
Someone at the CIC filmed them monitoring the craft before it slowly edges closer to the ocean and completely vanishes. Adding to the strangeness of the situation, according to reports, a submarine was later sent to try to find the craft, to discover that nothing was there.
The UFO, which was said to be at least 6 foot in diameter, had varying speeds of around 46mph, all the way up to 158mph before going into the water.
While the video was taken in July 2019, it recently gained attention after investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell shared it on Instagram yesterday, May 14.
He wrote alongside the video:
The US Navy photographed and filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs and advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage.
This footage was filmed in the CIC (Combat Information Center) of the USS Omaha on July 15th 2019 in a warning area off San Diego. This footage depicts a UAP event series that reached a crescendo with one of the unknown targets entering the water. No wreckage found. None of the unknown craft were recovered.
Jeremy went on to describe the strange video as a ‘legitimate mystery’, while adding that it’s currently unknown if the US Navy or the Pentagon are willing to offer any more information on the incident.
Nearly two years on, the origin and the whereabouts of the craft still remains unknown.
