'UK Disneyland' Gets Incredible Guided Tour In New Fly-Through Video LondonResort/Twitter

The creators of a brand-new massive theme park, dubbed the ‘UK’s Disneyland’, have teased what to expect in a fly-through video.

We’re still a few years away from The London Resort, a 535-acre attraction – the equivalent of 136 Wembley Stadiums – coming to Kent, promising an incredible selection of thrills, entertainment and esports, with on-site dining and accommodation.

It’s been described as one of the most ambitious theme park projects Europe has ever seen, reportedly costing £3.5 billion and will be ‘a destination that maximises all the new, immersive and interactive technologies and experiences in the world’.

Check out the fly-through in the video below:

Showcased at the first blooloop V-Expo, the park’s chief executive PY Gerbeau revealed a little more about what’s in store for The London Resort, outlining how exciting the park is even from outside the gates, similar to Universal Studios’ CityWalk.

Gerbeau said: ‘We basically want to say, we’re good citizens, we can give you a complete snapshot of what’s in the park, but you don’t have to pay at the entrance. We really want to make sure there’s almost as much happening outside the gates as inside the gates.’

The London Resort The London Resort

He discussed the importance of esports, explaining how the park’s unique selling point is ‘the DNA and the esports as a whole destination… we hope to create new excitement and a new concept on how you interact between what is a top theme park with what’s outside of the pay line, which creates a destination’.

This includes a huge 2,500-seat, 360-degree arena where gamers will face off against each other in real time. Gerbeau also hinted at a castle, saying: ‘You press a window of where the castle is going to be – if there is a castle, not to confirm!’

The London Resort is due to open sometime in 2024. You can find out more about the park’s different ‘lands’ here.