‘UK Disneyland’ Gives Sneak Peek At Incredible New Dinosaur Ride

London is set to get its very own epic theme park, which is being dubbed the UK’s version of Disneyland – with the first glimpses and information released today.

In case you were unaware, London Resort is opening up a theme park in Kent, which some are comparing to the sort of scale we’ve seen worldwide from the likes of Disney and Universal.

And there’s a massive treat in store for dinosaur fans, too, with a big focus on prehistoric thrill-seeking rides to rival Disneyland and shame the rest of the UK’s competition.

According to The Mirror, if the rollercoaster they’ve unveiled – named the Quetzalcoatlus – is anything to go by, it’ll have people flocking to the park (pun intended). It’s said to replicate a flight path of the dinosaur of the same name, providing a new type of experience for visitors to reach speeds of 70mph as they soar over treetops.

The above will form a section of the ‘Base Camp’ zone that is a dino-centric area of the attraction, with the park offering a tease about a second rollercoaster they describe as a ‘family-orientated experience’ while keeping the specifics tightly under wraps – although it is known this ride will be underneath the flight path of the Quetzalcoatlus.

Other areas include a massive ‘4D simulator attraction’ that’ll take people on an adventure to prehistoric times by ‘diving underwater’ and offers ‘immersive fine dining’ set in the cliff of a waterfall as well as a family-orientated venue.

‘Base Camp’s design is based on a philosophy of what an actual, modern day, prehistorical nature reserve might look like.’

However, don’t get too excited just yet – there’s a bit of a wait until the park opens, which isn’t until 2024.