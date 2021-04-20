unilad
‘UK Disneyland’ Gives Sneak Peek At Incredible New Dinosaur Ride

20 Apr 2021
London Resort

London is set to get its very own epic theme park, which is being dubbed the UK’s version of Disneyland – with the first glimpses and information released today.

In case you were unaware, London Resort is opening up a theme park in Kent, which some are comparing to the sort of scale we’ve seen worldwide from the likes of Disney and Universal.

And there’s a massive treat in store for dinosaur fans, too, with a big focus on prehistoric thrill-seeking rides to rival Disneyland and shame the rest of the UK’s competition.

According to The Mirror, if the rollercoaster they’ve unveiled – named the Quetzalcoatlus – is anything to go by, it’ll have people flocking to the park (pun intended). It’s said to replicate a flight path of the dinosaur of the same name, providing a new type of experience for visitors to reach speeds of 70mph as they soar over treetops.

The above will form a section of the ‘Base Camp’ zone that is a dino-centric area of the attraction, with the park offering a tease about a second rollercoaster they describe as a ‘family-orientated experience’ while keeping the specifics tightly under wraps – although it is known this ride will be underneath the flight path of the Quetzalcoatlus.

Other areas include a massive ‘4D simulator attraction’ that’ll take people on an adventure to prehistoric times by ‘diving underwater’ and offers ‘immersive fine dining’ set in the cliff of a waterfall as well as a family-orientated venue.

‘Base Camp’s design is based on a philosophy of what an actual, modern day, prehistorical nature reserve might look like.’

However, don’t get too excited just yet – there’s a bit of a wait until the park opens, which isn’t until 2024.

