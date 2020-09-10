UK's First Drive-Thru Bloody Horror Maze Is Coming Next Month Cyclone Events Management

The first ever drive-thru horror maze is coming to the UK this Halloween, but organisers have warned it’s ‘not for the faint-hearted’.

While the UK is no stranger to immersive spooky events around Halloween time, FestEvil is the first of its kind, as it’s completely contact-free in a bid to protect people from the ongoing pandemic.

The event, which is organised by Cyclone Events Management, promises to ‘scare the hell out of you from the comfort of your own car’.

Cyclone Events Management

FestEvil will run from October 16 to November 1 on Borras Hall Lane, near Wrexham Industrial Estate in North Wales.

Anyone who wants to take part in the terrifying experience must be over the age of 16, because of the ‘extremely gruesome scenes’ on show.

The event will guide cars through scenes from some of the most-loved horror movies, however attendees have been warned that there’s no turning back, no matter how scary.

Drivers must go no faster than 5mph while travelling through the course, which will be guided by a traffic light system, telling people when to stop at each scene.

UK's First Drive-Thru Bloody Horror Maze Is Coming Next Month Cyclone Events Management

Attendees must also acknowledge that there might be a bit of blood splatter on their car doors and windows, for the full gruesome effect.

‘We are pleased to be able to bring this unique event to North Wales. This new innovative way to do a Halloween event is not only safe for our customers who remain in their cars throughout the whole experience but it’s also extremely safe for our staff,’ Sam Foulkes, managing director at Cyclone Events Management, told North Wales Live.

‘The event industry like many others has been hit hard by the pandemic, and we’re seeing more and more companies going into liquidation.We could not sit back and do nothing and a few weeks ago we hit the drawing board to come up with new ways events could be held that posed no risk to the public or staff.’

UK's First Drive-Thru Bloody Horror Maze Is Coming Next Month Cyclone Events Management

The event claims to be completely COVID-safe, as actors will have masks sewn into their costumes and will socially distance from each other.

‘This type of drive-thru event is extremely popular in the USA and to be able to bring that to the UK is fantastic,’ Foulkes added. ‘We look forward to opening the gates of hell and welcoming our first victims.’

Tickets for the event range from £12.50 to £18.50 depending on which date you book, and they can be purchased here.