UK's First Vegan Butcher Shop To Open Next Week Rudy's Vegan Butcher

A vegan ‘butcher’ shop is set to open its doors next week in an effort to encourage people to ditch animal products in favour of more sustainable alternatives.

Rudy’s Vegan Butcher will kick off trading on World Vegan Day, November 1, in a true celebration of the plant-based lifestyle as it offers up its own versions of bacon, chicken and turkey, but with no pigs or poultry in sight.

The store is the first of its kind in the UK, and its owners gave its future customers an insight by releasing CGI images of the shop.

Just like a traditional butcher, the store will feature a fridge packed to the brim with products. Customers can expect to find vegan-friendly burgers and meatballs, as well as ‘cheeze sauce’, ‘chilli-non-carne’, a ‘chick’n lover pate’ and ‘lobstah salad’, all made from plant products such as soya and seitan.

The store is also home to a charcuterie selection, serving up meat-free smoked ham, salami de provence, pepperoni and pastrami.

Rudy’s is already getting in the Christmas spirit with its ‘roast turk’y’, and those looking for a good alternative to a hearty meat dish can enjoy the ‘rack of jack’ or ‘shredded BBQ pulled porc’.

Rudy's Vegan Butcher Rudy's Vegan Butcher

Products have been created by Rudy’s chef Matthew Foster, who became a chef at a five-star hotel before his 20th birthday. After attending slaughterhouse vigils and speaking with vegan activists about the farming industry, the chef began ‘vegainsing his favourite meals’, coming up with the products Rudy’s customers will be able to get their hands on in store.

Rudy’s will be located Islington, north London, though it will serve non-meat-eaters across the country by delivering its products nationwide through its website. All orders made on World Vegan Day come with a free pack of ‘baycon’, which will also be gifted to the first 200 customers through the door at the store’s opening.

The shop is already selling kits for people to try at home, though Rudy’s also has a restaurant in Camden for those looking for a night out of the kitchen. The diner is London’s first all-vegan establishment, and serves up plant-based versions of ‘classic American junk food’ such as ‘giant seitan hot dogs’ and ‘melt-your-mind dairy-free milkshakes’.

Though other vegan butchers have operated as pop-up stores in the UK in the past, Rudy’s is the first of its kind to have a permanent site. As more people switch to eating plant-based alternatives in a bid to save the environment, the opening of the full-time store is sure to be welcomed.