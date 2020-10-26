Unborn Baby Gives Parents The Middle Finger During 4D Scan Kennedy News & Media

A couple got more than they bargained for during a 4D pregnancy scan, when their son gave them the middle finger.

Because of the current coronavirus restrictions in hospitals, David Lewis was unable to join his fiancée Jess Johnson at the NHS scans for their unborn child.

So, the couple, from Nantwich in Cheshire, decided to pay extra for a private 4D scan, where David would be allowed to attend.

Unborn Baby Gives Parents The Middle Finger During 4D Scan Kennedy News and Media

But while it was no doubt a magical moment for the soon-to-be-parents, his reaction was a little cheeky!

‘It was nice for my partner to see him as well, as I don’t think he would have believed me if I told him what he did,’ 24-year-old Jess said.

‘We went in and they started scanning me. He was a bit shy. He’d been shy in previous scans but he was covering his face up and giving a few yawns as if to say he was getting tired now.’

Unborn Baby Gives Parents The Middle Finger During 4D Scan Kennedy News and Media

She added:

Towards the end of the scan he started to cover up again as if to say, ‘You’ve had enough photos, now leave me alone.’ We were trying to get a couple more as we didn’t have that many. Five minutes before the end he decided to give us the middle finger instead as if to say, ‘That’s enough Mum and Dad, leave me alone now.’

Fortunately, the couple were able to see the funny side, with HGV driver David warning that their son might be ‘a little terror’ if he takes after his dad.

‘He will definitely be cheeky. We know he’s going to be a handful. I’ve got two dogs as well, so I can imagine it will be a crazy house with all three of them together,’ Jess said.

Unborn Baby Gives Parents The Middle Finger During 4D Scan Kennedy News and Media

‘Dave is definitely cheeky sometimes. I say he takes after his dad in every way, so he’s probably like his dad. He’s definitely stubborn like his father. I don’t think he’s going to come on time because, if he’s like his dad, he leaves everything to the last minute. I think he’ll be like him. It’s in his genes, bless him,’ she added.

David, from Liverpool, was ‘over the moon’ to be able to attend the scan with Jess, and couldn’t believe it when he saw the cheeky flash of the finger.

‘I was emotional when I first saw him. When I went into the first scan and there was a fully grown baby with full features, it was crazy. It was really overwhelming,’ he said.

‘I did see the moment where he flashed the middle finger on the scan. I laughed. I was shocked – even the lady doing the scan couldn’t believe it. I think she took a picture herself because she couldn’t believe what he’d done.’

Unborn Baby Gives Parents The Middle Finger During 4D Scan Kennedy News and Media

The 23-year-old added:

He takes after his dad. He’s probably going to be a little terror if he takes after me. I’ve showed [the scan photo] to friends and family, to everyone. A lot of people came up to me and said, ‘that scan is amazing.’ It’s had a lot of attention. Everyone has been shocked in a good way at how he’s managed to do this. We can’t wait for him to be here. It’s life-changing. It’s going to be amazing.

Something tells me the scan picture will make a great piece on their little boy’s future birthdays.