Unborn Baby Says ‘Goodbye To 2020’ With Middle Finger During Scan

by : Emily Brown on : 05 Jan 2021 13:52
It seems not even unborn babies were safe from the turmoil of 2020, as one mischievous youngster bid the year a not-so-fond farewell by sticking her middle finger up in a sonogram. 

Chelsea Furnival, from Newport, South Wales, said she and her partner Adrian Witt ‘couldn’t stop howling’ when the 4D image of their baby girl popped up during the scan on January 2.

The 23-year-old mum booked a well-being scan to make sure her little one was okay after repeatedly kicking her belly, but her position in the womb proved the baby is a force to be reckoned with.

A photo from the scan shows the youngster with her eyes closed, but with her middle finger standing clear for all the world to see.

Recalling the funny scene, Chelsea said:

We were just chatting away and looking at the images and then all of a sudden that image just popped up.

We all looked and she just had her middle finger up, we couldn’t stop howling, we were literally crying. The more you look at it the funnier it gets.

We were still laughing all the way to the car because I just thought ‘how can a baby inside a womb already know how to swear?’ I was in hysterics. It was like ‘goodbye to 2020’.

After giving 2020 such a fitting send off, the mum expects her new daughter to be a ‘right drama queen’ who’s going to ‘give [her] really bad attitude’.

Dad-to-be Adrian described the image as ‘hysterical’, and Chelsea now plans to frame the brilliant photo, which the sonographer said was ‘one-in-a-billion’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

