Underwater Museum Where You Can Swim Through Ancient Shipwreck Opens In Greece grecia_vita_mia/alfa_collection_alonissos/Instagram

You know that feeling you get when you’re strolling through a random museum and would rather be literally anywhere else? What’s the word I’m looking for? Ah yes, boredom.

Well, that’s certainly not a word that can be associated with a new underwater museum in Greece, in which visitors can swim through a historically significant shipwreck off the coast of the Aegean island of Alonissos.

That’s right folks, you’ll be able to swim right past the famous Peristera shipwreck, which boasts a trove of fifth-century BC amphorae (tall ancient Greek jars or jugs). And it looks absolutely incredible.

Culture minister Lina Mendoni attended the ceremony on Saturday, August 1, along with other officials in preparation for the site’s opening on Monday, August 3.

The site of the wreck will be open from tomorrow until October 2 for certified amateur divers, who will have to follow a guide. Not to worry if you can’t dive though, as you’ll be able to follow a virtual reality tour at an information centre in the main town of Alonissos.

‘This wreck lies at 21-28 metres depth near the shores of the Peristera islet and contains 3,000 to 4,000 amphorae,’ Maria Agalou, president of the municipal council of Alonissos, told Skai TV, as per The Guardian.

The wreck has sat in that part of the ocean since around 425 BC, when the large merchant ship is believed to have sunk because of bad weather. It was carrying thousands of amphorae of wine from Chalkidiki in northern Greece and the island of Skopelos, Pari Kalamara.

The trove of two-handled vases is believed to be one of the most important of its kind because most of them are intact, with the containers being found by a fisherman in 1985.

Since it was discovered almost four decades ago, the shipwreck was closed to the public, with only scientists and researchers allowed to explore its watery depths. However, for the next two months recreational divers will be able to dive to their hearts’ content – well, up to 28 meters (92 feet) anyway – to see the site.

Not only that, but there are rumours the site could be reopening to the public again in the summer of 2021, so if you don’t get the chance to visit this year for whatever reason (cough, corona, cough) there’s always next summer.

Divers will be able to visit the site from Monday, August 3 to Thursday, October 2.