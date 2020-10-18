Unique 1,000-Year-Old Irish-Viking House Is Preserved Under A Lidl

RTE News

Popping for a loaf of bread at one Dublin-based Lidl just became an interactive history lesson.

Locals can now do their supermarket shopping with a difference – while viewing an archaeological find underneath the floor of Lidl’s Aungier Street branch.

Experts were allowed to excavate an 11th century home after it was discovered, and – in the interests of the public – the find was integrated into the store’s design so shoppers can take a peek via glass panels.

The post Viking era dwelling is a ‘unique structure for Dublin’, says archaeological site director Paul Duffy. ‘We don’t know of anything quite like this in the city.’

The space was believed to have been used as an additional area for a family. ‘It’s a domestic structure, so you have to imagine that there would have been a suburb here of Hiberno-Norse Dubliners, who were effectively the ancestors of the Vikings,’ Dufy explains.

A number of other artefacts were recovered from the dig, including a 13th century wine jug. Shoppers will also be able to look down at the remains of an 18th century ‘pit trap’ that was once part of the Aungier Street theatre.

The store also boasts information boards, allowing visitors to learn more about Dublin’s fascinating history.

‘It’s a very unique opportunity for people to come and see a bit more of medieval Dublin, while doing the weekly shop,’ says Vincent Cronolly, who represents Lidl, Ireland.

Dublin City archaeologist Dr. Ruth Johnson said, ‘I hope it’s the right way to go,’ when allowing history and modern structures to co-exist.

The shop opened its doors on 15 October, making it one of the most unique shopping trips around.