Universal Studios' New Theme Park With Jurassic World Opens Next Year

Theme park lovers and Jurassic World enthusiasts unite: Universal Studios is preparing to open its brand new theme park in Beijing, and it comes complete with its very own Isla Nublar.

The theme park will open its doors for trial operations in the spring of 2021 before welcoming guests later on in the year, with local authorities confirming they are still on track for the park’s big debut in May 2021.

This will be welcome news for many who had assumed the opening of the park would be delayed as a result of the ongoing global health crisis; with several closures across Beijing, it was thought the amusement park could also suffer a setback.



Not to worry though, because it seems everything’s on track, including its Jurassic World land, which will see guests visiting Isla Nublar – an island fans of the franchise will be all too familiar with.

Guests of all ages will be able to explore the island where dinosaurs roam the Earth once more, experiencing attractions and adventures from the Jurassic World film and encountering dinosaurs such as the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Idominus Rex and Velociraptors.

As of yet, Universal Studios hasn’t released many details regarding the kinds of rides we can expect to see in the land, although there will apparently be a 3D attraction and a 360-degree roller coaster.

From looking at the overall concept art for the resort, it also looks as though there will be a ‘dark ride’ in the land – differing from the typical river adventure attraction that can be found at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.



According to Universal Studios Beijing, the resort will include six other themed lands in addition to Jurassic World Isla Nublar: Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness; Transformers: Metrobase; Minion Land; Wizarding World of Harry Potter; Hollywood; and WaterWorld.

Again, Universal hasn’t given much away on what we can expect for each of the above, although Harry Potter fans will be transported to a snowy Hogsmeade when they visit the Wizarding World, with the land featuring multiple attractions, restaurants and entertainment.

Elsewhere, Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness will be completely indoors, set in ‘Legendary China’ and will be the world’s first theme park land themed to the animated classic. Guests will be able to visit locations such as the Jade Palace, the Panda Village, and the Peach Tree of Heavenly Wisdom.





Fans of Transformers won’t want to miss out on the Metrobase land, which is expected to create an immersive experience for ‘guest agents’, while Minion Land is sure to be a hit with the youngsters.

The park will also boast a signature Universal CityWalk Beijing entertainment complex and two resort hotels, the Universal Studios Grand Hotel and the NUO Resort Hotel.

Who else can’t wait?!