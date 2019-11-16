Universities Are Rolling Out Degrees In Cannabis

PA Images/Pixabay

If you consider yourself a master grinder then you could soon have the certificate to prove it because universities in the US are starting to introduce degrees in cannabis.

I bet there’s a lot of young adults out there who are feeling pretty smug right now. After years of being scolded by parents for smoking marijuana, there’s finally the evidence to prove it’s a useful topic to know about.

The University of Maryland is now accepting applications for its two-year Master of Science program, titled Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics.

The course is the first graduate program in the country dedicated to the study of medical cannabis and will be ideal for anyone doing a bachelors degree who is looking to go into the medical cannabis industry.

Or, you know, anyone who just really wants to show off about their expert knowledge of weed.

Unfortunately the course won’t take place in a hot-boxed lecture hall as teachers detail the perfect way to roll but rather students will be taught the basic science of medical cannabis, its clinical uses, adverse effects, public health considerations, as well as laws and policies.

Though, I’m sure you could test out the drug for yourself as self-issued homework.

Natalie D. Eddington, PhD, Dean of Maryland’s School of Pharmacy, explained as the cannabis industry is growing with legalisation there is a greater demand for education on the subject.

Speaking about the degree in a press release, she commented:

Medical cannabis has been legalised in 33 states, including Maryland… This number is only expected to increase in the future, fueling a demand for an educated workforce that is well-trained in both the science and therapeutic effects associated with this medicinal plant. Our MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics has been critically designed to prepare students to meet this demand. Innovations in instructional design throughout the curriculum will provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to make a positive impact on communities across the United States.

The university’s website explains:

The program blends online instruction with face-to-face experiences to provide students with the knowledge they need to support patients and the medical cannabis industry, add to existing research, and develop well-informed medical cannabis policy.

The application deadline for the course is April 15, 2020, though Maryland isn’t the only university with a degree dedicated to cannabis.

Lake Superior State University, in Michigan, has launched a cannabis business course which is designed for future managers, supervisors, and business development leaders within a commercial enterprise.

The introduction of the degrees certainly puts a new spin on the phrase ‘higher education’!

