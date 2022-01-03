University Offers Masters Degree In ‘Drinking, Eating And Living’

Warner Bros. Pictures/Disney Pixar/Alamy

A lot of us probably consider ourselves masters of eating and drinking, but now you can get the letters after your name to prove it as a university in France is offering a degree on the subjects.

Dubbed BMV, short for ‘boire, manger, vivre’, the masters course is being offered at Sciences Po Lille, one of the most prestigious political science schools in France, and covers not only food and drink, but also ‘living’.

Advert 10

I think it’s fair to say most of us are masters in living, considering we’re doing it right now, but students are convinced the degree will be beneficial to their future employment thanks to ‘the initial feedback’ from businesses.

Pexels

Course modules included in the degree include ‘gastro-diplomacy’, food tech and fighting sexism in the kitchen, which comes in response to a wave of complaints from workers of abuse by dictatorial chefs.

Lecturer Benôit Lengaigne teaches lessons on ‘terrestrial foods’, while essays have so far focused on subjects such as plant-based alternatives to meat, the history of farming and the power of organic labels, The Telegraph reports.

Advert 10

Students also attend conferences to further their knowledge, learning about topics including ‘umami and the secrets of the fifth flavour’, by sommelier and professor Fabrizio Bucella, and ‘what is a good coffee?’ by Dajo Aertssen, runner up in the world coffee tasting championship.

Lengaigne admitted students initially ‘burst into laughter’ when the course was launched, but the 15 students that were chosen quickly became the ‘envy of their colleagues’.

Alamy

The lecturer says the course is ‘neither the Michelin guide nor the boozy student common room’, but ‘one of the best ways to ignite 20-year-old students’ passion for changing or saving the world through their future profession.’

Advert 10

Course ambassador student Clémence Ricart told Le Monde newspaper she and her fellow students ‘threw ourselves into this major without knowing what was in it but it’s fascinating.’

She continued: ‘It is a master’s course that unites us around one passion: the world of gastronomy and food. Given the climate emergency, food will be at the heart of global challenges.’

Pixabay

As well as writing essays, students are also marked on roleplays in which they are questioned about relevant issues. Students play TV journalists and bosses of food delivery companies such as Uber Eats to quiz one another about stock market flotation and precarious working conditions.

Advert 10

One student who is in their first year said they initially ‘asked ourselves whether our future employers would laugh when they saw the heading “drink, eat, live” on our CV’, but gained confidence upon hearing businesses’ thoughts on the degree.