UNO Doubles Down On Not Stacking +2 Cards Rule UNO/Flickr

It’s a debate that has been at the hands of card gamers for years, but UNO has once again confirmed that you can’t stack +2 cards.

I can hear players all over the world telling their friends, family and enemies, ‘I told you so!’

A very stern message from UNO ‘management’ appeared on the game’s official Twitter account, which read, ‘Per management: You cannot STACK a +2 on a +2.’

It did, however, add, ‘Go on, roast us,’ clearly knowing it was immersing itself into a heated argument among UNO lovers far and wide.

If you’re not all that familiar with the game, the rule basically means that if one player puts down a +2 card, the person whose go it is next has to pick up two cards, and has to skip their go.

However, some people have been playing by the rule that if the next person also has a +2 card, they can stack it on top of the former, and the person after them then has to pick up four cards – unless they also had a +2 card, of course.

Anyway, it’s futile, because the UNO Gods have spoken, and stacking +2 cards is officially not a thing. Although, I must say, some of us have been saying that for years.

Unsurprisingly, some UNO players weren’t best pleased with the results, with one commenting, ‘Thanks for the cards UNO, but we gonna take it from here.’

Another joked, ‘Go home, UNO. You’re drunk!’

