Unseen Photo Of Steve Irwin Shared By Terri To Mark Son’s 16th Birthday

This weekend saw the 16th birthday of the Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin’s son Robert and the feels are wild.

While big sister Bindi has been making the headlines recently about her upcoming wedding to childhood sweetheart Chandler Powell, mum Terri has taken to social media to pay tribute to her son on his special day.

And what better what than to share a snap of little Robert as a baby with his late doting dad looking lovingly into his eyes. I’m not crying you’re crying.

Happy 16th birthday, @RobertIrwin. Your dad would be so proud of you. He has loved you since the moment you were born. pic.twitter.com/FhwnQRJtA7 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) November 30, 2019

Terri Irwin posted the emotional family pic with the caption: ‘Happy 16th birthday, @RobertIrwin. Your dad would be so proud of you. He has loved you since the moment you were born.’

Dad Steve tragically passed away 13 years ago when he was stung by a stingray while filming the documentary series Ocean’s Deadliest.

Well wishes took place on social media and the famous animal loving family hosted in-person celebrations for those visiting Australia Zoo on Sunday.

Bindi did the big sis duties right posting an embarrassing baby pic of Robert to Instagram, calling him ‘the cutest duck [she’s] ever known’.

She added:

Robert, one of the best parts of my life is getting to be your sister. Thank you for being such a wonderful light in my life. You’re amazing and I love you!

Meanwhile soon to be brother-in-law Chadler posted a pic of the pair together, saying:

Happy 16th Birthday! Our adventures together are always so much fun. Thanks for being such an awesome friend and brother!

Robert’s got plenty to celebrate as he recently graduated high school while still just 15 years old, three years ahead of schedule.

He posted a pic of him studying at a laptop with his pug Stella. Both he and Bindi were homeschooled at Australia Zoo which allowed flexibility for their wildlife and media commitments.

He captioned the pic:

Over a decade of study – in planes, trains and thousands of hotel rooms in all corners of the world, and today I’ve graduated from high school. Grade 12 and 2 TAFE certificates done!

Way to go, fella!

