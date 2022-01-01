Unusual New Year Traditions Around The World

Pexels

Growing up in England, my experiences of New Year include a countdown to midnight, fireworks, hugs and, courtesy of my parents, a bucks fizz-fuelled rendition of Auld Lang Syne.

There’s often a common theme that New Year’s Eve is somewhat anti-climactic, given that it’s had 12 months of hype and often carries the empty promise of a fresh start, but people across the globe still make an effort to mark the occasion and bid the previous year farewell.

Advert 10

Traditions for the evening differ around the world, with some of the most popular including New York City’s famous ‘ball drop’ and Edinburgh’s famed three-day Hogmanay celebrations, though there are also an abundance of lesser known, more unusual activities that take place on the turn of the year.

Alamy

While many rely on New Year’s Resolutions to influence the coming year, some countries partake in activities to help ensure a happy future. For example, it is apparently customary in Spain to eat one grape for each of the twelve strikes of midnight on New Year’s Eve.

According to World Strides, each grape represents a month in the coming year and helps ensure good luck for that period.

Advert 10

Meanwhile in Colombia, residents are said to carry empty suitcases around the block in the hopes of securing a year full of travel.

Things get a lot more extreme in Russia, where it has become tradition over the past couple of decades for two divers, suitably named Father Frost and the Ice Maiden, to take a decorated tree more than 100 feet below the surface of a frozen lake.

You can see such a scene unfold below:

Advert 10

Water and plants also form part of a New Year’s Eve tradition in Brazil, albeit in a much less chilly manner. Residents in the country are known to carry white flowers and candles to the ocean to make offerings to a water deity named Iemanjá, who is thought to be able to offer blessings for the coming year.

Residents of Denmark take a somewhat more violent approach to achieving a bright future by throwing old plates and glasses against the doors of family and friends. Though this might seen more like vandalism than anything, it has been reported as having the good intention of banishing bad spirits, and signifying affection and friendship.

The traditions don’t stop with the smashing of crockery for Danes, as they are also known to jump off chairs at midnight in a bid to ‘jump’ into good luck in the New Year.

Advert 10

Other traditions across the globe include sprinkling salt on doorsteps in Turkey, wearing red underwear in Italy and hanging onions on front doors in Greece, typically in a bid to encourage some form of luck or prosperity.

Though not everyone might be willing to carry a tree into a frozen lake this New Year’s Eve, why not expand your horizons a little by experimenting with some different traditions like throwing on some red underwear, eating 12 grapes and jumping off a chair when the clock strikes midnight? With so many of the activities aimed at ensuring a good year ahead, they’ve got to be worth a try.