US Air Force Captain Claims He Saw ‘Giant’ UFO Disable 10 Live Nukes

A former US Air Force captain has claimed he witnessed the moment a ‘giant UFO’ disabled 10 live nukes at a secret base, but was forced to sign a vow never to talk about it.

Captain Robert Salas was working as the on-duty commander of a secret underground launch control facility in Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, US, when the alleged incident unfolded on March 24, 1967.

Salas was 60 feet underground, ‘locked into a concrete capsule’, when the UFO is said to have come and hovered over the facility.

Recalling the events, Salas told The Sun: ‘while it was hovering there it was seen by all our guards… It was reported to me directly by those guards.’

The captain was in charge of 10 nuclear missiles at the time, and as the object hovered over the facility the force ‘lost all ten missiles due to guidance and control failure.’

Taking place at the height of the Cold War, Salas believes whatever was in control of the UFO was delivering a message to humanity.

Though the shutdown could be passed off as some sort of malfunction, Salas stressed it was an ‘impossible’ occurrence because every missile was running on its own independent system. The ‘attack’, as the captain described it, therefore indicated a level of sophistication no human at the time possessed.

He explained: ‘This object, whatever it was, would have had to send a signal to each missile separately and disable the guidance system.’

The missiles were forced into the ‘no go’ condition, meaning Salas couldn’t have launched them even if he wanted to. It reportedly took a day to get the weapons back online, with guards failing to find any physical damage or explanation for the sudden issue.

Salas speculated the events were ‘a demonstration by an object of extra extraterrestrial origins’, which offered ‘a message to all of us on Planet Earth that we need to rid ourselves of nuclear weapons.’

In the wake of the events, Salas asked the squadron commander whether the shutdown was ‘some kind of air force exercise’, to which the commander ‘assured [him] it was not’.

Immediately afterwards, Salas and the commander were ‘ordered to sign these documents, stating [they] would never ever speak of what occurred.’ The documents indicated an ‘immediate and ongoing cover-up of these incidents’, Salas claimed.

Salas is set to appear alongside other former servicemen at a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington DC next week, where he will present UFO evidence to the world.

The captain hopes the presentation will encourage the air force to ‘make a comment finally and start coming forward and answering questions about the incidents [they] will be reporting on’.