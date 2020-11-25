US Records Highest Coronavirus Daily Death Toll In More Than Six Months PA Images

Things are going from bad to worse in the United States, with the largest coronavirus daily deaths in more than six months.

Despite the likes of soon-to-be-ex-president Donald Trump and GOP associates claiming COVID-19 would just disappear and that there would not be a second wave, a follow-up wave has come and seen infection and death numbers increase to alarming heights.

In excess of 2,100 deaths were reported on Tuesday, November 24 alone, making it the worst day for loss of life since the beginning of May.

And it’s not far behind the country’s worst ever day for virus fatalities, which was on April 15 where 2,603 people died, CNN reports.

Daily positive infection rates haven’t been below the 100,00 mark in over three weeks, and for the fifteenth day in a row the US has beaten its record of hospital admissions, now at over 88,000 nationwide.

Experts warned US government officials long ago that a second wave was imminent, even though the first peaked and saw numbers slowly decrease, the amount of new cases and death tolls is now approaching the highest numbers since lockdown began. And it doesn’t appear to be getting any better, with Thanksgiving (November 26) and Christmas likely to see people defy social-distancing rules in favour of a knees-up and social gatherings.

With a vaccine on its way, there’s the likelihood things will get worse before they can begin to improve, with people getting together over the next month or more for festivities, we’ll likely see a surge in infection numbers in the early weeks of 2021.

That said, while some are ignoring the rules, there are many who are altering plans to remain safe. CNN also report that an Axios-Ipsos poll suggests 61% of Americans have altered their Thanksgiving plans, opting to just see immediate family rather than extended relatives and friends, and 1 in 10 say they won’t be celebrating at all.

‘It’s potentially the mother of all superspreader events,’ George Washington University professor, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, said of the annual November event.

He went on to speak of the dangers of the spread, with people travelling all over the US to see family:

One of the ways we think the Midwest was seeded with virus over the summer was with the Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rally, where people were infected and then dispersed out through the Midwest. Now imagine that on a massive scale, with people leaving from every airport in the United States and carrying virus with them.

Experts are also warning people that just because they receive negative test results it doesn’t mean they aren’t part of the false positive or false negative group. Then there’s also the case of being COVID-free upon testing but picking it up between then and arriving at a loved one’s for Thanksgiving.

‘A test that’s negative today doesn’t mean you’re going to be negative tomorrow or the next day,’ he warned people. ‘It is certainly not wrong to get a test before you travel because if you are positive, you need to stay home, no questions asked. But if you do get a negative test, it doesn’t give you a free pass.’