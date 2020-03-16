unilad
Vans Release Sensory-Inclusive Collection For Autism Awareness

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Mar 2020 15:31
Well-known shoe brand Vans has brought out a new collection designed specifically for people with autism.

The shoes are designed to focus on the senses of sight and touch and features a ‘calming colour palette’.

In addition to creating shoes better suited to kids with autism, Vans have promised to donate a minimum of $100,000 of its profits to The A.skate Foundation.

The charity works with autistic children and adults to ‘allow them to be part of a social world through skateboarding’ – I’m not crying, you’re crying.

The charity’s website describes its lessons as ‘an environment that is appropriate to their sensory needs’.

Its website reads:

We provide one on one skate lessons for persons with autism in an environment that is appropriate to their sensory needs in order to learn. We provide this service at no cost to the families who participate.

We also provide the skateboard gear and safety equipment (helmets, skateboards, and pads) for the participants to use during their skate session. We strive to make the experience as incredibly successful for the participant as possible!

All the shoes available are deemed to have ‘enhanced comfort’ and super easy to put on as they’re either slip-on shoes or with Velcro.

Colour wise, the collection largely consists of shades of blue, greens and greys.

Prices for items in the collection range from $24 (£19.50) to $65 (£52) – their cheapest item is the ‘Little Kids Autism Awareness T-shirt’.

The release of the clothing and shoe comes just a couple of weeks before World Autism Awareness Day on April 2.

You can shop Vans X Autism Collection here.

