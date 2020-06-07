Vast Swarms Of Flies Plaguing Nottinghamshire Village ‘Like Something From A Horror Film’

The night they came the security light came on as my daughter was going up to bed. We think it was the clouds of flies. She started filming on her phone. It was like something out of a horror film.

My daughter then woke up in the middle of night to find flies in everywhere in her bedroom. She screamed to her brother. They used a lot of fly spray. I have lived in the village for three-and-a-half years and have never known anything like it. I spoke to someone down the river who said they have never known anything like it in 30 years.