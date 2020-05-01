Vegan Mum Drinking Sperm Smoothies As She Claims They Help Fight Coronavirus
A personal trainer has claimed she is keeping the coronavirus at bay by drinking smoothies containing her boyfriend’s semen.
32-year-old Tracy Kiss, 32, believes the rather unsavoury ingredient helps to give her immune system a boost, so much so that it is stopping her contracting the virus altogether.
The mother-of-two, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, says she began quaffing this beverage three years ago, and insists she hasn’t had a cold or flu since. There is, unsurprisingly, no medical evidence whatsoever to back up her theory.
Although sperm cannot strictly be said to be plant-based, Tracy reckons drinking it is no different from breast-feeding so these smoothies still fit in with her vegan diet.
Tracy reportedly makes sure to slurp down either a ‘shot’ of sperm or a smoothie containing her boyfriend’s semen a minimum of three times a week.
Now Tracy is sharing her ‘home remedy’ with the intention of helping others boost their immune systems and ‘fight off’ the coronavirus.
According to Tracy:
I found a free and vegan-friendly alternative method to boost the body’s immune system.
You don’t always know what is in pharmaceutical medicine – it is much better for the body to drink something that doesn’t contain chemicals.
It isn’t much different to a mother breastfeeding her newborn to give them the nutrients they need.
Check out Tracy’s routine below:
Tracy continued:
It isn’t for everyone but it is packed full of vitamins and I haven’t had a cold or flu ever since drinking it in 2017 – I also put it on my face to clear up my skin. It is best to consume semen as close to production as possible to get the most nutrients and benefits.
But I often store it in the freezer in an ice cube tray as my partner, who does not wish to be named, and I are in a long distance relationship. The quantity depends on how hydrated my boyfriend is on the day.
Tracy, who has explained she is ‘strictly looking at this from a health perspective’, revealed she disguises the taste of the semen using fresh berries and bananas when whacking it in a smoothie.
Tracy, who reportedly lives a healthy, active lifestyle, believes her smoothies ‘aren’t any different to drinking honey and lemon water when you have a sore throat’.
She has stated:
It is just another natural remedy but completely free – you don’t have to have a partner, you could just ask a male friend who is healthy.
Most people think I am joking because it seems too good to be true that I am being so open about a ‘taboo’ subject but I am not.
I am going against societies ‘norm’ to educate and help other people who are missing out on nutrients. I want to make a difference which is why I am sharing this home remedy.
UNILAD spoke with Professor Pam Vallely, a medical virologist at the University of Manchester, who has stated that there is ‘absolutely no scientific basis’ behind Tracy’s claim.
Professor Vallely explained:
Seminal plasma, the fluid that surrounds sperm does affect the immune system, but its role is to suppress and modulate the immune system in and around the cervix to prevent the mother’s immune cells from rejecting the father’s sperm as a foreign antigen.
It contains prostaglandins and polyamides which are known immunosuppressants. So if anything it would dampen the immune response not improve it.
Professor Vallely continued:
Seminal fluid does contain vitamin C and zinc amongst other things, but the amounts that would be present in a shot of semen in a smoothie would be insignificant in boosting immunity.
The fruit and vegetables in the rest of the smoothie are very probably doing the immune system a lot of good, so by all means have a smoothie, but leave out the semen!
Whether or not the – utterly useless – trend for sperm will catch on remains to be seen, but might I suggest a nice spoonful of honey instead?
You can find out more information about how to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus on the NHS website.
