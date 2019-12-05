Video Of Boy With Down’s Syndrome Comforting Classmate With Autism Goes Viral

Jalisco oculto/Facebook

Footage of a little boy with Down’s syndrome comforting his autistic classmate has gone viral for all the right reasons, warming the hearts of millions in the process.

Filmed by a teacher at a school in Mexico, the caring youngster can be seen attempting to soothe his distressed classmate, putting his arms around him and stroking his hair. At one point, he can be seen wiping away his tears.

The affection and empathy shown within the video has touched people all over the world, resonating with anyone who has ever known a child with special needs.

You can watch the moving footage – which has been viewed more than 18 million times at the time of writing – for yourself below:

#VIRAL Un chico Down con un enorme corazón, consolando a su manera a su compañero de grupo, niño autista. Posted by Jalisco oculto on Friday, November 29, 2019

After being shared on Facebook, the video quickly reached Twitter and Reddit, where countless people shared their own experiences of the kindness of children with Down’s syndrome.

One person tweeted:

My nephew has ‘Down’ syndrome. I put that in quotation marks because there is nothing downs about it. I’ve never seen anybody w/ the ability to empathise like he does. These kids truly have the most biggest hearts. They are so pure.

Another said:

You’ve never been hugged until you’ve been hugged by a person with Down’s syndrome, they are hugging experts. Beautiful, BEAUTIFUL people that we can all learn from.

My nephew has "Down" Syndrome. I put that in quotation marks because there is nothing downs about it. I've never seen anybody w/ the ability to empathize like he does. These kids truly have the most biggest hearts. They are so pure 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/mkMaKl0zsK — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) December 3, 2019

I have a Down Syndrome brother who is now 61 years old. He has brought great joy to me, my family and anyone he comes into contact with! He has so much empathy and love for everyone-he’s a mush really! ♥️♥️ — Mary Kirwan (@kirwan5085) December 3, 2019

I love Downs Syndrome people – I’ve been lucky enough to know several amazing people with the condition, without fail they have the most beautiful and kind souls x — 🌸🌼🌸 Chris 🌸🌼🌸 (@chrisandmarkuk) December 3, 2019

The identity of these two sweet children has not been reported, but their friendship has inspired thousands of adults to follow by example and show a little more gentleness in their everyday lives.

Down’s syndrome occurs when a person is born with an extra chromosome, and means they will have some degree of learning disability. However, much like anyone else, those with Down’s syndrome have their own unique personalities, talents and range of abilities.

According to the Down’s Syndrome Association:

Down’s syndrome is not a disease and therefore people with Down’s syndrome do not suffer nor are they victims of their condition. Down’s syndrome is only a part of the person, they should not be referred to as ‘a Down’s’. People with Down’s syndrome are all unique individuals and should be acknowledged as a person first and foremost. It is important to think of the person first, e.g. ‘John is 29 and he has Down’s syndrome’.

One in every 1,000 babies are born with Down’s syndrome, with an approximate 750 babies born with Down’s syndrome in the UK every year.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]