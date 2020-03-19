Violinists Play Sinking Titanic Hymn In Empty Toilet Paper Aisle
I think we can all agree life is a little bit strange at the moment.
People are working from home, the streets are pretty much desolate and supermarkets are selling out of every piece of toilet paper known to man.
But, as with everything in life, when we fall on hard times, sometimes the best thing to do is trying to look for the funny side.
Fortunately, we can do exactly that, with the help of two violinists who recreated an iconic Titanic scene to poke fun at the panic buying toilet roll hoarding.
Bonnie von Duyke and Emer Kinsella began dramatically serenading shoppers to the tune of ‘Nearer, my God, To Thee’, the song played at the end of Titanic, in an empty toilet paper aisle in a Los Angeles supermarket.
The musical duo donned black suits and bright orange life vests as they recreated the moment band members pledged to continue playing their instruments even as the ship sank.
Von Duyke even uses the infamous line said taken from the 1997 hit as she turned to Kinsella and said, ‘Gentleman, it has been a privilege playing with you tonight’.
Sharing a video of their performance on YouTube, Von Duyke titled it: Ode to RMS Toilet Paper – ‘I’ll never let go’.
She continued to write:
Many musicians and freelancers are losing work at this time. Concerts and events are being cancelled right and left. Being a freelance artist myself, I’m not giving up and I want viewers to be aware of my services during this social distancing time.
Thank you Emer Kinsella for taking time out of your day to play in an empty aisle, for agreeing to be shoved into a life jacket. Thank you Kristen Brancaccio for the amazing cinematography. Thank you both for putting your lives at risk for the sake of art.
The light-hearted performance comes as people all over the world self-isolate in a bid to ‘flatten the curve’ of the number of new COVID-19 cases.
Sometimes a bit of light relief from the doom and gloom dominating the headlines at the moment is all we need.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
Topics: Life, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Freelancers, Los Angeles, Titanic