Violinists Play Sinking Titanic Hymn In Empty Toilet Paper Aisle

Many musicians and freelancers are losing work at this time. Concerts and events are being cancelled right and left. Being a freelance artist myself, I’m not giving up and I want viewers to be aware of my services during this social distancing time.

Thank you Emer Kinsella for taking time out of your day to play in an empty aisle, for agreeing to be shoved into a life jacket. Thank you Kristen Brancaccio for the amazing cinematography. Thank you both for putting your lives at risk for the sake of art.