Virginia Restaurant Offering ‘Broke’ Customers One Free Meal A Day ‘No Questions Asked’

Tarah Morris

A Virginia-based restaurant is offering people one free meal a day ‘no questions asked’.

Perfectly Frank, which dubs itself ‘an original hot dog joint’, started an initiative named ‘Franks for Friends’ earlier this month.

The kind gesture is quite simple; customers can come in and pay for meals for a stranger, leaving the receipt behind on a board.

Tarah Morris

Anyone who comes in hungry and can’t afford to pay can choose a receipt from the board and redeem it for the food, for free.

The restaurant’s owner, Tarah Morris wrote on Facebook that she had initially worried about people abusing the offer, and the demand being too high to manage.

‘But we realized that at the end of the day, helping people isn’t a risk. It’s a reward,’ she said.

‘During the scariest part of the pandemic, our customers donated money, to the tune of $13,000, to help us feed the less fortunate in our community. It was intense trying to juggle all of the changes going on in the restaurant world along with our new exciting projects,’ Morris told UNILAD.

u/dupelas/Reddit

Then, in February a customer at the restaurant left each of its 15 staff members a $100 tip each, as well as an extra $500 to feed the hungry in the neighbourhood. Inspired by her generosity, Franks for Friends was born.

‘One takeout meal, per customer, per day. No questions asked. It has been the most uplifting experience and I’m so grateful to be a part of it,’ Morris said.

Perfectly Frank/Facebook

Since the initiative launched two weeks ago, it has seen a huge uptake. Pictures posted online show a stack of receipts waiting to go up on the board.

‘I haven’t had a chance to calculate all the donations but by the looks of it FRANKS FOR FRIENDS isn’t going anywhere for a while,’ Morris wrote.

