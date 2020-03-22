Virtual Houseparty App Lets You Still Have Fun With Your Mates Houseparty App/Pexels

With several countries on lockdown and many more urged to practice social distancing in a bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people are looking for ways to stay connected with their loved ones.

Guidelines laid out by public health experts urge us to avoid all social gatherings, with governments around the world closing pubs, restaurants, theatres and many more to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It’s never been more important to follow the advice given to us by the experts and stay inside, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop socialising altogether – with apps such as Houseparty allowing us to stay connected with our mates from the comfort and safety of our own homes.

The live-streaming app was released in 2016 and has proven a huge success in that time, particularly in the past few weeks as many follow the government’s advice to avoid face-to-face contact with others.

According to Google Trends, searches for ‘Houseparty app’ are the highest they’ve been in the US and the UK; searches in the US have increased by 300% while in the UK the question, ‘what is Houseparty app?’, is a rising trend.

Basically, people are loving it and have taken to social media in recent days to share their experiences with the app, describing it as ‘lots of fun’ and ‘perfect for quarantine’.

As well as catching up with your loved ones, Houseparty allows users to play quizzes and games – all while chatting to each other with a drink in hand.

According to the latest figures from yesterday morning, March 21, there were 5,018 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK and 233 reported deaths.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by coronavirus and the families of those who have lost their lives.