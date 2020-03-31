Virtual Pub Set Up During Quarantine Has To Hire Staff To Cope With 14,500 Customers

It has completely blown up. We’ve got 3,000 members just waiting for approval – it’s like there’s a queue at the door to get in. It’s the biggest pub I’ve ever ran and I can’t believe how popular it has become… I’ve got people in Hawaii tuning in to watch a DJ set and people stranded in Italy watching comedy nights with their mum in Britain.

It’s really nice to be able to bring people together in these difficult times in the most British way possible. It is pretty much like going to a pub but doing it from your living room or back garden. It’s keeping communities entertained and friends and family connected together.