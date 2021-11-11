Volcano Eruption Survivor Recalls The Terrifying Day That Changed Her Life Forever

@stephaniecoral96/TikTok/Alamy

A woman who survived the White Island volcano eruption has been telling her followers about the terrifying experience.

Stephanie Coral Browitt was one of around 50 tourists on the New Zealand island when the volcano erupted in 2019, and suffered severe burns requiring multiple surgeries, skin grafts and forcing her to wear compression bandages, including a full face mask.

Advert 10

She’s been using her TikTok channel to share her recovery story, and recently took the brave decision to recall the events of the eruption in a video and clear up assumptions about her injuries.

Loading…

‘A lot have asked what actually burnt me that day, some think it’s lava, and the answer is no, it wasn’t lava,’ she says. ‘This volcano didn’t actually erupt lava, instead what we were caught in was pyroclastic flow.’

Pyroclastic flow is a mix of hot gases and volcanic matter, including ash. As Browitt explains, it’s actually far more deadly than lava, because the cloud flows so fast that it’s impossible to run away from.

Advert 10

Browitt and her family were only 104 metres away from the volcano’s crater, and while she survived, both her father and her sister were killed in the eruption. After more than 90 minutes waiting for she was rescued by helicopter pilots and airlifted to the nearest hospital with burns on up to 70% of her body.

Alamy

In a separate video, Browitt explains that the burns she suffered were different to fire burns, in that while they didn’t spread across her entire body, she still needed to have skin grafts around her eyes, nose and lips.

But despite her life-changing experience, she says she manages to stay positive with the help of her mum, and by looking to other burn-survivors like Katie Piper and Turia Pitt for inspiration.

Advert 10