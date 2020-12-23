Voters Aged 18 To 24 Choose Margaret Thatcher As Best Ever Former Prime Minister

There is a frustration that our current politicians do not take the tough decisions, stand up for what is right, and follow rather than lead.

For many voters at the last election Boris Johnson provided hope of being a leader who would be a change from this. But they are disappointed, now describing him in focus groups as weak and confused rather than strong and decisive.

For all their faults and despite disagreements, politicians like Margaret Thatcher – and even Tony Blair – had a view of what they wanted to do, and got it done.