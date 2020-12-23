Voters Aged 18 To 24 Choose Margaret Thatcher As Best Ever Former Prime Minister
An online survey of 2,000 people found 15% of young voters aged 18 to 24 believe Margaret Thatcher to be the best former British prime minister.
This poll was conducted by JL Partners, which asked voters which of Britain’s previous prime ministers, from 1976 onwards, they wished was still around to sort out the crises we face in 2020.
Overall, 32% of those polled favoured the Iron Lady, with former Labour PM Tony Blair coming in at second place with 11%. Despite having not yet been born during her divisive years in power, 18 to 24 year olds voted her as their top choice to sort out current issues such as Brexit and coronavirus.
Somewhat surprisingly, 35% of polled Northerners and 22% of Scottish people wished Maggie could still have a say in the goings on at Number 10.
James Johnson of JL Partners told MailOnline:
There is a frustration that our current politicians do not take the tough decisions, stand up for what is right, and follow rather than lead.
For many voters at the last election Boris Johnson provided hope of being a leader who would be a change from this. But they are disappointed, now describing him in focus groups as weak and confused rather than strong and decisive.
For all their faults and despite disagreements, politicians like Margaret Thatcher – and even Tony Blair – had a view of what they wanted to do, and got it done.
Baroness Margaret Thatcher, who served as PM between the years 1979 to 1990, was the first female British prime minister, as well as the longest serving PM for more than 150 years. Her time in power was recently dramatised in the fourth season of The Crown.
