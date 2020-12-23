unilad
Advert

Voters Aged 18 To 24 Choose Margaret Thatcher As Best Ever Former Prime Minister

by : Julia Banim on : 23 Dec 2020 13:34
Voters Aged 18 To 24 Choose Margaret Thatcher As Best Ever Former Prime MinisterVoters Aged 18 To 24 Choose Margaret Thatcher As Best Ever Former Prime MinisterPA Images

An online survey of 2,000 people found 15% of young voters aged 18 to 24 believe Margaret Thatcher to be the best former British prime minister.

This poll was conducted by JL Partners, which asked voters which of Britain’s previous prime ministers, from 1976 onwards, they wished was still around to sort out the crises we face in 2020.

Advert

Overall, 32% of those polled favoured the Iron Lady, with former Labour PM Tony Blair coming in at second place with 11%. Despite having not yet been born during her divisive years in power, 18 to 24 year olds voted her as their top choice to sort out current issues such as Brexit and coronavirus.

Voters Aged 18 To 24 Choose Margaret Thatcher As Best Ever Former Prime MinisterVoters Aged 18 To 24 Choose Margaret Thatcher As Best Ever Former Prime MinisterPA

Somewhat surprisingly, 35% of polled Northerners and 22% of Scottish people wished Maggie could still have a say in the goings on at Number 10.

James Johnson of JL Partners told MailOnline:

Advert

There is a frustration that our current politicians do not take the tough decisions, stand up for what is right, and follow rather than lead.

For many voters at the last election Boris Johnson provided hope of being a leader who would be a change from this. But they are disappointed, now describing him in focus groups as weak and confused rather than strong and decisive.

For all their faults and despite disagreements, politicians like Margaret Thatcher – and even Tony Blair – had a view of what they wanted to do, and got it done.

Baroness Margaret Thatcher, who served as PM between the years 1979 to 1990, was the first female British prime minister, as well as the longest serving PM for more than 150 years. Her time in power was recently dramatised in the fourth season of The Crown.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

All Blue-Eyed People Are Related To One Ancestor Who Lived 6,000 Years Ago
Science

All Blue-Eyed People Are Related To One Ancestor Who Lived 6,000 Years Ago

Belle Delphine Tells Logan Paul She Makes $1 Million A Month On OnlyFans
Celebrity

Belle Delphine Tells Logan Paul She Makes $1 Million A Month On OnlyFans

‘Boris Johnson Is A F***ing C***’ Battling For Christmas Number One
Music

‘Boris Johnson Is A F***ing C***’ Battling For Christmas Number One

Georgia Teen Sentenced To Four Months In Prison For Breaking Quarantine To See Boyfriend In Cayman Islands
News

Georgia Teen Sentenced To Four Months In Prison For Breaking Quarantine To See Boyfriend In Cayman Islands

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Life, prime minister

Credits

Mail Online and 1 other

  1. Mail Online

    'Britain needs Margaret Thatcher': Voters aged 18 to 24 choose the Iron Lady as the best former Prime Minister to be in charge of tackling Covid-19 and Brexit

  2. JL Partners

    Polling on which past Prime Minister the public think would have handled the pandemic best.

 