Waitress Left In Tears After Being Presented With $330 Dollar Tip

A waitress who had been out of work for months was left in tears after being given a $330 dollar tip.
Katie Taylor has recently returned to work as a waitress at a pub in Indiana, USA, when she received the extremely generous donation.
A standard tip in America is usually around 15/20% of the bill – unless you’re Kylie Jenner that is – but Katie received a whopping 963% tip after the customer’s bill only came to $35.
Following being out of work for several months, Katie’s friend had nominated her for the ‘Venmo Challenge’ – a social media challenge which asks people to raise money to use as generous tips for waiting on staff.
Heather Hotrum was the person who gave the well-deserving waitress the cash and caught the sweet moment on camera.
Katie spoke to her local TV station WNDU about the moment she was given the tip saying, ‘I was like, what’s happening and she [Heather] was like, so we have been getting donations and we’ve just decided to bless you.’
Katie added that she was ‘in awe’ and total shock, and plans on spending the money on getting a new pair of shoes for work. She also plans on paying the money forward.
Katie added:
Be the most understanding, the kindest, most generous person you can be because everyone is struggling; and if you are in the position to help others, don’t hesitate to do that.
There have been other servers in the US to receive generous tips through the ‘Venmo Challenge’. Last week, a waitress in Ohio was given $650, reported Fox News.
While we would probably all like to see a little less of Kylie Jenner of social media, this is one viral challenge she shouldn’t be skipping out on.
