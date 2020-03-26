Walsall Couple Plan Entirely New Wedding In Four Days Before It Was Too Late

Couple Plan Entirely New Wedding In Four Days Before It Was Too Late Thomas Butters

While the coronavirus lockdown is robbing many people of attending social events, this couple didn’t let it stop them from tying the knot.

Advert

Kirsten and Richard Groom, form Walsall, West Midlands, had spent 18 months planning their wedding – but changed it all last minute to have it just days before the British government banned social gatherings.

The pair, who got engaged in September 2018, were supposed to share their special day with family and friends next month but, in light of recent events, had a feeling their dream wedding wasn’t going to go ahead as planned.

Couple Plan Entirely New Wedding In Four Days Before It Was Too Late Thomas Butters

With this in mind, they decided to move the wedding forward to Saturday, March 21, just a couple of days before British prime minister Boris Johnson officially banned all large social events.

Advert

While it’s unknown how long the measures will last, it’s extremely likely Kirsten and Richard wouldn’t have been able to celebrate their special day on April 14th as planned, so it’s a good job they bit the bullet and rushed to move it forward.

Following their idea to move the date, Kirsten and Richard, both 26, and their close friends completely rearranged their whole ceremony in just four days.

For example, as Kirsten’s bridal gown wasn’t going to be ready in time for their new shotgun wedding, the 26-year-old opted to wear a dress she already owned instead.

Couple Plan Entirely New Wedding In Four Days Before It Was Too Late Thomas Butters

Due to the quick change and current coronavirus pandemic, both Kirsten and Richard’s families sadly weren’t able to attend as they don’t live near by.

The quick-thinking couple, however, realised they could livestream their wedding on Facebook for those who should have been there, meaning they could watch the ceremony online.

110 people were supposed to have attended the couples’ wedding, though this was cut down to 15, consisting of the bride and groom themselves, the priest conducting the ceremony and Kirsten’s 12 housemates.

Over 100 friends and family members of Kirsten and Richard’s tuned in to watch the pair say ‘I do’.

Advert

Speaking to UNILAD, Kirsten explained what they had originally planned for their big day.

She said:

We had planned to have a wedding service complete with tea and cake afterwards for as many people as possible, and then a formal dinner with 110 people and to dance the night away! We had been planning and saving the whole of our engagement and had help both financially and practically from both sets of parents.

Couple Plan Entirely New Wedding In Four Days Before It Was Too Late Thomas Butters

Kirsten went on to say how she – understandably – found moving the wedding forward ‘a little overwhelming’ and sad, but found ‘immense peace and excitement’ in doing so.

She added:

Everything came together in four days in the end, between rearranging the date and the wedding. It happened at the perfect time because of restrictions. And it was the least stressed I’d been all wedding planning!

Following tying the knot, Kirsten and Richard have moved in together and are finding the start of their married life under these circumstances not entirely how they pictured it.

Kirsten said:

[It’s] very strange to say the least! We’re trying to organise and unpack and cope with all the media attention [from their wedding], whilst trying to get into a ‘normal’ routine of both working at our dining room table!

Couple Plan Entirely New Wedding In Four Days Before It Was Too Late Thomas Butters

Advert

After being unable to share their special day with family and friends like they wanted, Kirsten and Richard are hoping to have a party to celebrate with everyone once big social events are no longer banned. Kirsten hopes to wear her proper wedding dress at the celebration too.

It may have not been the day they expected, but Kirsten still describes their wedding as ‘different than any other wedding we’d ever been too, but a lovely way to begin married life’, while Richard deemed it ‘simple but amazing’.

Congrats to happy couple!