Warrington Mum Left Mortified After Discreet Package Arrives With ‘Cl*t Sucker’ Label

I felt mortified. I went bright red, just closed the door and thought ‘typical me’. I just wanted the ground to open up and eat me, it was less than discreet. I opened the door in my dressing gown too with my kids stood behind me wondering who was at the door with my hair up in a ‘mum bun’ – I bet I looked the part.

He still delivers all my parcels and every time I open the door I think: ‘Oh why? Please change’. I’ve got years of embarrassment to come.