Warrington Mum Left Mortified After Discreet Package Arrives With ‘Cl*t Sucker’ Label
A Cheshire mum’s postman was left ‘smirking’ by the not-so-discreet ‘cl*t sucker’ label on her latest delivery.
There’s nothing embarassing about wanting to buy a sex toy. However, it’s hard to argue against a red face if you were in Chloe Lythgoe’s shoes recently.
The 21-year-old, from Warrington, had purchased a £15 adult toy from Amazon last week. Days later, the postie knocked on the door – however, he had a cheeky grin on his face. Regretfully, the outer packaging didn’t leave much to the imagination.
You can hear Chloe’s reaction to the package in the video below:
The package in the postman’s hands had a label on it which read: ‘Satisfyer Cl*t Sucker Next Generation’. As he walked up the path, he was smiling away to himself.
To make matters even better, he’s her regular postie. ‘I felt so embarrassed. Even now when he comes to the door I can’t look at him in the eye, just knowing he knows what I get up to makes me cringe,’ she said.
Chloe explained:
I felt mortified. I went bright red, just closed the door and thought ‘typical me’. I just wanted the ground to open up and eat me, it was less than discreet. I opened the door in my dressing gown too with my kids stood behind me wondering who was at the door with my hair up in a ‘mum bun’ – I bet I looked the part.
He still delivers all my parcels and every time I open the door I think: ‘Oh why? Please change’. I’ve got years of embarrassment to come.
The full-time mum-of-three had been recommended the toy by a friend, and decided to ‘try something new’. She was comforted by the delivery details upon ordering, which noted that discretion was a ‘primary consideration’. However, the name of the product was right next to the scanner code.
Chloe added:
I opened the door and he handed it over, smirking as if he knew what was in the box. It was awful, I looked at him as if to say: ‘Please, I hope you’ve not seen it’ and he looked back to say: ‘I know what’s in there.’
On the page it said it was discreet and I thought that was fine. Luckily I don’t live with my parents or siblings and my kids are young – three, two and five months – so it’s not too bad. They’re not of reading age.
After hearing the story, her friends sympathised, then decided to buy one for themselves. ‘Surprisingly they asked me how it was, so the company has sold quite a few [off the back of] my [Facebook] story, I believe,’ she said.
Following the kerfuffle, an Amazon spokesman said the company was ‘investigating the issue’, while Satisfyer were also contacted for comment.
Topics: Life, Amazon, Cheshire, Online Shopping, Sex Toys, UK, Warrington