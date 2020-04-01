Welsh Dad Hosts Street Bingo For Entire Neighbourhood From Isolation
A father-of-two decided to lift the spirits of his neighbours by hosting a game of bingo for their street, as they were all staying home in a bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
Andy Wiggins, 46, became a bingo master for his street in Llantwit Major in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, over the weekend with the help of his wife Vicki, 49, and two daughters 18-year-old Millie and 13-year-old Maisy.
Andy, a car leasing and contract hire boss, printed off dozens of bingo sheets for his neighbours and even gave out some desirable prizes – from toilet roll to Prosecco.
Andy said he came up with the idea last Saturday, March 28, after working from home all week and noticing some of the people on his street were ‘older and vulnerable’ and had been in isolation for some time.
The dad and his family wanted to do something that would ‘make people happy’, with Andy saying: ‘There are quite a few elderly people on the road and we thought we’d do a bit extra and put the bingo on.’
Although it was ‘all Andy’s idea’, according to wife Vicki, she and her two daughters printed off the bingo cards and – after putting on a pair of gloves each – placed them under stones outside their neighbour’s houses.
She described her husband as a ‘very sociable guy’ who ‘loves a party’, adding: ‘This was his way of keeping people happy and lifting everyone’s spirits.’
After distributing flyers for the neighbours informing them the game of bingo would be starting at 6pm and providing them with their bingo cards, the family then chose their prizes.
Vicki explained:
Andy said we needed to have prizes, so we decided to choose things which people would value in the current situation – so we chose loo roll, soap, rice and Prosecco.
The family then set up an amp and speaker in their upstairs bedroom window, expecting just a select few of their neighbours to join in.
However, they were overwhelmed when the whole street joined in to play six rounds of bingo, with Maisy leaving the prizes outside their neighbours’ homes afterwards – once they had been sanitised, of course.
Vicki said:
Everyone in our street joined in. People further down were shouting that they wanted to join in, so we went down with gloves and left cards outside their houses so they could play too.
There was lots of laughing, shouting and cheering. It was a great way to raise the spirits cheerfully and also safely. It was such a success that people have been messaging us asking to join in next week.
People have even shouted thank you to us as we’ve been out walking in the morning. We both just hope that it brings a smile to someone’s face and makes the week that bit more bearable for them. Times are tough but we should all try and have a laugh.
One of their neighbours even left a bottle of Prosecco on the family’s doorstep to thank them for organising the game, with Andy saying: ‘It’s quite nice in these dark and uncertain times to see people coming together.’
Andy and Vicki have already planned to put on another game next week, so hopefully it will be another huge success.
Our thoughts are with all those affected by coronavirus and the families of those who have lost their lives.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.