Welsh Dad Hosts Street Bingo For Entire Neighbourhood From Isolation

Everyone in our street joined in. People further down were shouting that they wanted to join in, so we went down with gloves and left cards outside their houses so they could play too.

There was lots of laughing, shouting and cheering. It was a great way to raise the spirits cheerfully and also safely. It was such a success that people have been messaging us asking to join in next week.

People have even shouted thank you to us as we’ve been out walking in the morning. We both just hope that it brings a smile to someone’s face and makes the week that bit more bearable for them. Times are tough but we should all try and have a laugh.